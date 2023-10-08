WATCH: Kuldeep Yadav gets past Glenn Maxwell with a beauty

Kuldeep Yadav bowled a terrific delivery to dismiss Glenn Maxwell in the 36th over of the first innings.

Kuldeep Yadav bowled a terrific delivery to dismiss Glenn Maxwell in the 36th over of the first innings. Maxwell never looked settled during his 25-ball stay on the crease and got out in an attempt to break the shackles and get going. The Aussie innings suffered another blow as their batters fell one after another like a pack of cards.

The Indian spinners made life arduous for the Australian batters in the second half of the innings. Ravindra Jadeja was the chief destructor who dismissed the premium middle-order batters of the Australian team. He was unplayable, and Kuldeep Yadav did the remaining job from his end.

The track was ideal for the spinners to show their craft, and the Indian tweakers showed their supreme expertise to leave the Australian team clueless. If Ravindra Jadeja took the middle order away, Kuldeep dismissed the dangerous and hard hitter Glenn Maxwell to dismantle Australia completely. Generally, Maxwell is a terrific player of spin who can hit big shots at will against them.

Hence, it was necessary to send him back as early as possible. While Maxwell has looked unsettled before that wicket delivery, he can shift gears anytime and turn into a beast. It was precisely the wicket India needed to restrict Australia to a low score.

Kuldeep Yadav gets past Glenn Maxwell with a beauty

Kuldeep Yadav has been in sensational bowling form this year, as he has troubled the best batters with his improved accuracy and variations. The track in Chennai is ideal for the spinners, and Kuldeep didn’t miss. He made full use of the surface and put India in a commanding position.

Glenn Maxwell was etching to play a big shot after playing out a few dot balls earlier in his innings. Kuldeep gauged the inevitable boundary-hitting stroke from Maxwell and planned his delivery accordingly.

Kuldeep bowled a pacy delivery on the good length area, and the ball went quickly to the batter after landing. Maxwell sensed an opportunity for a pull shot, but the length wasn’t short enough. The batter went for his stroke, but the ball took a big spin and crashed the stumps behind Maxwell.

He had played across the line and couldn’t make any contact. Kuldeep earned his second wicket of the day. Glenn Maxwell went back in disappointment as Australia shrunk further.

