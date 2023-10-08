Watch: Behind the scenes video of Australia coaching staff pumping up team goes viral

The staff member made some hand gestures and fist pumps like it was a war cry. The Australian players saw the funny side of it with skipper Pat Cummins having a laugh.

India locked horns with Australia on Sunday, 8th October. Australia won the toss and elected to bowl first in hot Chennai weather. Mitchell Marsh opened with David Warner in place of injured Travis Head. However, before the match started a funny incident took place.

One of the members of the Australian support staff was seen having an intense chat with the teammates in huddle before the toss. He was cheering up the Australian camp with some encouraging words. The staff member made some hand gestures, and fist pumps like it was a war cry. The Australian players saw the funny side of it with Pat Cummins having a laugh.

In a crucial encounter between India and Australia, Ravindra Jadeja emerged as the game-changer by claiming two vital wickets in back-to-back overs. His magical spin disrupted Australia's batting rhythm and put them in a precarious position.

Jadeja runs through the Australian batting lineup

First, Jadeja sent Steve Smith back to the pavilion. The ball ripped past through the bat as Smith was bowled through the gates. Then in the next over he scalped Marnus Labuschange. Employing a round-the-wicket angle, he pitched the ball around the middle, prompting Labuschagne to attempt a sweeping shot from his knees.

However, the ball took an outside edge, and KL Rahul, the wicketkeeper, made no mistake in taking the catch behind the stumps. This breakthrough left Australia four down and struggling. The fifth wicket fell soon after, as Alex Carey, who has previously struggled against spinners, tried to fend off Jadeja's delivery. However, Jadeja's expert spin found the right amount of turn, leading to a confident LBW appeal.

Carey chose not to review the decision, and Australia found themselves in dire straits at 119 runs after 30 overs.

