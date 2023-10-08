Rashid Khan's heartwarming gesture for Afghanistan earthquake victims wins the internet

Rashid Khan has made the noble decision to donate all of his match fees from the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 to aid the affected people in Afghanistan earthquake.

Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan has exhibited exceptional generosity and compassion in the face of a devastating natural disaster. Following a powerful 6.3-magnitude earthquake that struck western Afghanistan causing significant damage and loss of life, Rashid Khan has made the noble decision to donate all of his match fees from the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 to aid the affected people.

The earthquake, which struck near the city of Herat, has left over 100 people dead and around 1,000 injured, according to eyewitnesses. The disaster has wreaked havoc in approximately 12 villages near Herat, further exacerbating the challenges faced by the region.

In response to this tragedy, Rashid Khan, who is currently representing Afghanistan in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 in India expressed his sorrow and solidarity with the affected people.

He stated, "I learned with great sadness about the tragic consequences of the earthquake that struck the western provinces (Herat, Farah, and Badghis) of Afghanistan. I am donating all of my #CWC23 match fees to help the affected people."

Rashid Khan to launch fundraising campaigns to help victims

Moreover, Rashid Khan announced plans to launch a fundraising campaign, encouraging those who are able to support the earthquake victims in their time of need. This initiative showcases Rashid's commitment to making a meaningful difference in the lives of those affected by this devastating natural disaster.

The earthquake itself was followed by several aftershocks, further intensifying the distress in the region. The Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) also expressed its support for the affected communities and extended condolences to those who have lost loved ones. In a statement, the ACB affirmed its commitment to stand with the people of Herat and neighboring regions during this challenging and tragic situation.

The board called upon foreign countries, donor organizations, and national investors to provide assistance to the affected populations, emphasizing the need for unity and support in the face of adversity.

