Watch: Missed opportunity leaves West Indies players dejected after T20 World Cup exit

West Indies suffered a nine-wicket defeat to Ireland in Hobart on Friday, October 21, which brought an end to their T20 World Cup 2022 campaign.

West Indies, the two-time T20 World Cup champions, suffered a disappointing exit from the ongoing 2022 edition in Australia, after a nine-wicket defeat to Ireland in their last Round 1 fixture in Hobart on Friday.

West Indies could manage just 146/5 from the allotted 20 overs after having opted to bat, and Ireland knocked over the target in just 17.3 overs with nine wickets remaining. The charge was led by Paul Stirling, who struck six fours and two sixes in an unbeaten 66 off 48. The experienced right-hander was ably supported by skipper Andrew Balbirnie (37 off 23) and Lorcan Tucker (45* off 35).

A heartbreaking moment for the West Indies came during the 12th over of their defence, bowled by all-rounder Odean Smith. The right-arm quick dug one in short, and hurried Tucker with his pace and extra bounce to induce a top-edge and catch it on his follow through. However, much to his and the team’s dismay, replays indicated that Smith had overstepped, giving the batter a reprieve and summing up West Indies’ struggles.

Earlier, wrist-spinner Gareth Delany weaved his magic, dismissing Evin Lewis, Nicholas Pooran and Rovman Powell in an outstanding four-over spell of 3/16. Brandon King was the mainstay of the West Indies innings, scoring an unbeaten 62 off 48 with six fours and a maximum.

It was the second time that the West Indies crashed out of the opening round of the T20 World Cup, after having suffered an early exit in the inaugural edition in South Africa in 2007, with back-to-back defeats to the hosts and Bangladesh then.

"This is a learning experience for us. We have disappointed our fans and ourselves. It's definitely hurting. I have disappointed my guys with the way I performed," Pooran said after the result.

The winner of the last Round 1 game between Zimbabwe and Scotland and the same venue will be the second team from the group to progress through to the Super 12s.