Ricky Ponting, known for his exceptional batting record and brilliant leadership credentials during his playing days, has been quite a presence as a coach and commentator since retirement. On the first day of the first of three Tests between Australia and South Africa at the Gabba, Brisbane, Ponting showed his cricketing intelligence yet again, as he accurately predicted all-rounder Marco Jansen’s dismissal.

Jansen was up against Nathan Lyon, batting with a well set Kyle Verreynne during the 40th over of South Africa’s innings, with the hosts placed at 132/5 at that point.

“They’ve got mid-on three-quarters away back. They are building pressure and tempting him to try and hit over the top,” quipped Ponting on air.

On cue, Jansen, who was on two off 18 at that point, went for a slog towards the cow corner, but ended up mistiming it high up in the air. Cameron Green, stationed at short mid-wicket, ran backwards to complete a fine catch.

WATCH: Ponting's perfect prediction on air goes viral

Welcome to the newest episode of 'Ricky Ponting predicts exactly what's about to happen'.



Today, we have Nathan Lyon to Marco Jansen...#AUSvSA pic.twitter.com/Hp5cnJaCRO — 7Cricket (@7Cricket) December 17, 2022

This isn’t the first time that Ponting’s prediction on air has done the rounds on social media. Two years ago, he had predicted Prithvi Shaw’s dismissal similarly in the pink-ball Test in Adelaide, after having coached the young gun during his stint with the Delhi Capitals in the IPL earlier.

South Africa were eventually bundled out for 152 in 48.2 overs after having been put in to bat, with Verreynne (64) and Temba Bavuma (38) being the chief contributors. Mitchell Starc and Nathan Lyon bagged three wickets each for the hosts, while skipper Pat Cummins and Scott Boland managed two each.

Australia stood at 145/5 in their response by the end of day’s play, with Travis Head unbeaten at 78. Anrich Nortje and Kagiso Rabada have picked up two wickets each for the visitors thus far.

