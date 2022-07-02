Watch: Ravindra Jadeja dropped in the 90s by Joe Root

Ravindra Jadeja survived a lucky escape early on Day 2 of the Edgbaston Test when on 92, and a ball later, raced to his third Test hundred.

Jadeja added 48 runs for the eighth wicket with Mohammed Shami.

Ravindra Jadeja carried on from where he’d left on the opening day of the fifth Test between England and India at Edgbaston, reaching his third Test hundred within the first 30 minutes of play.

Jadeja began at an overnight score of 83, and retained the strike during the first few overs, before No.9 Mohammed Shami struck a few boundaries. On the fifth ball of the 79th over, Matthew Potts induced an outside edge off a ball that bounced a bit extra, and flew towards the slip cordon. Zak Crawley and Joe Root stretched their arms high to grab it, but the ball escaped both, with the latter getting fingertips onto it before it raced away for a four.

Jadeja, 92 at that point, struck another four - a convincing square cut off the very next ball - to get to his third Test hundred, the first outside India.

Watch the dropped chance here:

The all-rounder added a crucial 48 with Shami for the eighth wicket, before the latter skied an attempted uppe-rcut to Jack Leach at third-man off Stuart Broad. Jadeja was castled by James Anderson, the veteran getting his fourth of the innings.

What followed was thrill a minute 41-run stand off just 17 balls between skipper Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj for the final wicket.

Bumrah struck 31 off 16, majority of which came in the 84th over bowled by Stuart Broad, which accounted for 35 (including the extras) to make it the most expensive set in the history of Test cricket.

Bumrah struck four fours, including a falling pull, and two sixes in an over which went 4, 4wd, Nb+6, 4, 4, 4, 6, 1.

Anderson had Siraj top-edge a pull to be caught by Broad at mid-off, to complete his 32nd Test five-for, as India were eventually bundled out for 416. That was after Rishabh Pant scored a breathtaking 111-ball 146, and added 222 for the sixth wicket with Jadeja to lift the hosts from a precarious 98/5 on Day 1.