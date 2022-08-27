WATCH: Rovman Powell makes unbelievable six-save at The 6ixty

Jamaica Tallawahs skipper Rovman Powell produced a brilliant fielding effort during his side’s 41-run win against Barbados Royals in the sixth game of the ongoing The 6ixty competition on Friday, August 26.

“That is outstanding to say the least.”

Largely known for his supreme power hitting skills, Rovman Powell showcased his brilliance in the field during the sixth match of the ongoing The 6ixty men’s competition played between the Jamaica Tallawahs and Barbados Royals in Basseterre on Friday.

On the third ball of the seventh over of Royals’ chase of 163, Ireland batter Harry Tector launched one downtown off left-arm quick Raymon Reifer, and the timing suggested that it would clear the ropes. However, Powell, stationed at long-on, judged the trajectory perfectly, and leaped up high to throw the ball back in play. The Royals could manage only three runs from the shot at a point they needed 70 off 22.

On-air commentators Ian Bishop and Danny Morrison couldn’t stop marvelling over the effort. “That is outstanding to say the least,” remarked Morrison.

Watch Rovman Powell making a stunning six-save at The 6ixty:

Outstanding fielding from captain Powell!!! In this evenings high scoring game Powell saves a shot that was destined for 6 as the @officialskyexch play of the match!! #CricketsPowerGame #6ixtyCricket #CPL22 #JTvBR pic.twitter.com/NuL0IejbKZ — THE 6IXTY (@6ixtycricket) August 26, 2022



The Royals innings would eventually end at 121 all-out in 9.5 overs, with Tector (35 off 18) being the top-scorer. Reifer bagged 3/16 from 1.5 overs, accounting for Tector, Jason Holder and Royals skipper Devon Thomas.

Earlier the Tallawahs posted a strong 162/3 in the allotted 10 overs, with Amir Jangoo (68* off 27) and Reifer (57* off 19), adding a staggering 102 in just 5.1 overs for the fourth wicket, after being put in to bat.

Tallawahs currently top the points table, being the only team to win each of their first two games in the tournament. Royals occupy the third position with two points, with three other teams having as many and being separated on the basis of the net run-rate (NRR).

Each of the six teams has a game remaining with three more league matches to go, before the two semi-finals to be played on Sunday, August 28. The final will be played the following day.

