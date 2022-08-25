Watch: Security stops Virat Kohli's Pakistani fan; Kohli returns to take a picture with him

Virat Kohli, one of modern game’s greatest superstars, was seen taking a picture with a Pakistani fan on Wednesday, after the latter had been stopped by the security earlier.

“He is an amazing person besides being a fabulous cricketer.”

Virat Kohli’s stardom and fan-following over the years is well documented. One of modern-day greats, Kohli has been an iconic figure in India and beyond, and has been an inspiration to millions. The former India captain is currently with the national team in the United Arab Emirates for the Asia Cup 2022, beginning Saturday, August 27.

In a heartwarming gesture, Kohli was seen clicking a picture with a fan from Pakistan after the team’s training session on Wednesday, August 24. The fan though had a tough time in making his dream come true, for he was stopped by the security personnel as he tried to approach Kohli, who was heading towards the team bus.

Kohli kept walking initially, as the security guards continued to stop the fan. He then told Kohli loudly that he had come all the way from Pakistan only to get a picture clicked with his hero. Kohli noted the comment and duly returned to get a photograph clicked for the fan.

The fan, who goes by the name Mohammad Jibran, hails from Lahore, the city of birth of Pakistan skipper Babar Azam. In a video posted by PakTV, Jibran reiterated his respect and love for Kohli, while adding that has not gotten a single picture clicked with any of the Pakistan cricketers till date, but wished to get one with Kohli.

He also believed that the 33-year-old will rediscover his best at the upcoming competition.

"I am not a fan of anyone but Virat Kohli, for whom I have come from Pakistan hoping to get a picture clicked with him. I waited for an entire month for this so the moment he finished his practice and was about to go back to his hotel, I tried a lot. He is an amazing person besides being a fabulous cricketer. He listened to me and agreed to my request of getting the selfie clicked," the fan told PakTV.

Watch Virat Kohli returning to click a picture with the Pakistani fan, who had been stopped by the security earlier:

India and Pakistan will face off in the second game of the Asia Cup 2022 at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday, August 28.

ALSO READ:

WATCH: Virat Kohli meets Babar Azam ahead of India’s practice session in Dubai

‘I know where my game stands’ — Virat Kohli backs himself to rediscover his best

India Schedule for Asia Cup 2022: Complete Squad, Predicted Playing XI, Key Players, Match Venue, Date and Time

Pakistan Schedule for Asia Cup 2022: Complete Squad, Predicted Playing XI, Key Players, Match Venue, Date and Time

Wasim Akram: Virat Kohli is an all-time great, Babar Azam a long way away



