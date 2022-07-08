Watch: Steve Smith beaten in flight; appreciates bowler with thumbs up

Steve Smith was seen acknowledging Prabath Jayasuriya’s brilliance, after being beaten on the outside edge by the left-arm spinner, on Day 1 of the second Test in Galle.

Smith registered his 28th Test hundred to put Australia in firm control.

Apart from his supreme consistency and unique batting style, Steve Smith often attracts the attention of the viewers with his exaggerated reactions on the field. One such moment occurred on the opening day of the second Test between Sri Lanka and Australia in Galle on Friday, July 8.

It came in the 77th over of Australia’s innings, with Smith and Cameron Green up against debutant left-arm spinner Prabath Jayasuriya. The third ball of the over was given a lovely flight, with the ball drifting in around the middle and off stump on length. It turned and bounced sharply on pitching, missing Smith’s outside edge after he was beaten in flight while going for a forward defence.

As keeper Niroshan Dickwella collected the ball, Smith was quick to acknowledge the bowler’s brilliance with a thumbs up gesture.

Watch the video here:

Jayasuirya would trap Green leg-before on the last ball of the over to bag his third wicket of the day and leave Australia at 258/5. Smith registered his 28th Test hundred about half-an-hour later, and in company of Alex Carey, helped the visitors to 298/5 by the end of the day’s play.

Earlier, David Warner was casteld by pacer Kasun Rajitha for 5 in just the fifth over, after Pat Cummins opted to bat. Usman Khawaja got off to a start, but was removed by off-spinner Ramesh Mendis for 37.

Marnus Labuschagne and Smith - the second and third ranked batsmen in the ICC Test Rankings currently - then added 134 for the third wicket, with the former getting to his seventh Test hundred. Labuschagne was dismissed by Jayasuriya right at the stroke of Tea, and the debutant had the better of Travis Head later, before Smith would be joined by Green.

Australia, the current table-toppers for the ongoing World Test Championship 2023 cycle, had won the series opener by 10 wickets at the same venue last week.



