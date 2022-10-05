Tristan Stubbs showcased his outstanding fielding skills, taking a fine catch to dismiss Suryakumar Yadav during the third India vs South Africa T20I in Indore on Tuesday.

India took the three-match series 2-1.

Amidst all the ball-striking in a run-fest during the third and final T20I between India and South Africa in Indore on Tuesday, Tristan Stubbs managed to leave an impression with some outstanding bits of fielding. The standout one was that to dismiss an in-form Suryakumar Yadav to dent India’s stiff run-chase further.

Suryakumar, who had stroked blistering fifties in each of his last three outings, started off with a trademark six over fine-leg off Dwaine Pretorius to get his innings going. A ball later, the bowler went full and slow wide outside off, and the right-hander went instinctively for a lofted drive through the wide sweeper cover.

Stubbs, stationed near the boundary, ran forward attacking the ball, and dived to complete a brilliant catch. It was his second fine catch in the innings, after having grabbed one in the covers to help Lungi Ngidi dismiss Rishabh Pant.

WATCH: Tristan Stubbs takes a brilliant catch to dismiss in-form Suryakumar Yadav here.

India, having rested KL Rahul and Virat Kohli, couldn’t quite get going in the 228-run chase, with Dinesh Karthik (46 off 21), Deepak Chahar (31 off 17) and Rishabh Pant (27 off 14) being the notable contributors. Dwaine Pretorius bagged three wickets, while Wayne Parnell, Lungi Ngidi and Keshav Maharaj managed two each to bundle out India for 178 to complete a 49-run win.

Earlier, Rilee Rossouw struck a maiden T20I hundred to help South Africa post a strong 227/3 after being put in. The left-hander struck seven fours and eight sixes in an entertaining 100* off 48, and added 90 runs for the second wicket with Quinton de Kock, who scored 68 off 43. Stubbs, promoted at No.4, managed 23 off 18, before David Miller closed out the innings with three sixes in the final over off Deepak Chahar.

India, having won the first two matches in Thiruvananthapuram and Guwahati respectively, took the series 2-1.

ALSO READ:

WATCH: Deepak Chahar almost runs out Stubbs at the non-striker's end; lets him off with a warning

CSA's poster boy Temba Bavuma doesn't warrantee a place in the T20I side

3 Players to replace Jasprit Bumrah in India's T20 World Cup 2022 squad