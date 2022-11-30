India all-rounder Washington Sundar had a bit of a brianfade moment during an interview post the drawn third ODI between India and New Zealand on Wednesday, November 30.

“Ummm … very similar to … Where are we?"

Washington Sundar was easily the standout performer for India in a rain-affected third and final ODI against New Zealand at the Hagley Oval, Christchurch on Wednesday, November 30, but was caught a bit off-guard during a post-match interview.

Sundar top-scored with 54 off 61 in India’s first innings effort of 219 all-out in 47.3 overs, after they had been put in to bat by Kane Williamson. Having walked in to bat at the fall of Shreyas Iyer’s wicket with India at 121/5 in the 26th over, Sundar struck five fours and a six until being the last man to be dismissed by Tim Southee.

New Zealand were well positioned at 104/1 in 18 overs in their run-chase before rain intervened to deny the hosts what seemed a likely win.

Sundar, during a post-match interview with Murali Kartik, had a bit of a brianfade moment while trying to recall the venue amidst cold conditions.

As he compared the conditions in Christchurch to the one in Manchester, wherein he played for Lancashire during the England domestic season earlier this year, Sundar said: "Definitely, playing for Lancashire in Manchester was very cold. Very similar to … Ummm … very similar to (looking behind puzzled) … Where are we?"

Kartik would then inform him, “We are in Christchurch” and Sundar continued: "Yes, it helped me prepare for such cold conditions today".

Watch: Washington Sundar's brainfade moment after epic half-century

Sundar further added that he has been working hard on his fitness in recent times.

"I have been running a lot, my trainer from the NCA has been making me run a lot,” he said. “I am very conscious of my diet, and that's something I have worked on, tried to say away from certain things. Tried to eat certain things a lot. I am glad everything has been working well for me.”

New Zealand, having won the series opener in Auckland by seven wickets, before the second game in Hamilton too, ended in a draw, took the series 1-0. India’s next assignment is the Bangladesh tour, wherein they play a three-match ODI series beginning Sunday, December 4, followed by two Tests, which will be a part of the ongoing World Test Championship cycle.