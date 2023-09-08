"We also would have liked to have an extra day" - Bangladesh head coach disappointed with IND v PAK reserve day

Hathurasingha stated that he was unaware of the rationale behind this abrupt alteration in Asia Cup playing conditions.

Sri Lanka's coach, Chris Silverwood and his Bangladeshi counterpart, Chandika Hathurasingha expressed their dissatisfaction with the unilateral decision to allocate a reserve day solely for the Super 4 match between India and Pakistan.

Earlier in the day, the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) announced that the Indo-Pak match could resume on September 11 if rain disrupted play on September 10. However, the other matches will not have the provision of a reserve day, despite predictions of rain in the Sri Lankan capital throughout the Super 4s.

“There is a technical committee (in Asia Cup) represented by every participating country – 6 nations. They might have decided it for some other reason,” the Bangladesh coach said during the pre-match press conference ahead of their Super 4 match against Sri Lanka on Saturday.

Hathurasingha stated that he was unaware of the rationale behind this abrupt alteration in Asia Cup playing conditions.

Hathurasingha highlighted teams were not asked for inputs before decision

“It is not ideal, and we also would have liked to have an extra day,” he added.

Suggesting that no collaborative effort was made to make a collective decision on the matter, he expressed that his team would have also welcomed the inclusion of a reserve day.

“But I don’t have any more comment on this because they have already made a decision and had they consulted us earlier we would have given our opinion,” said Hathurasingha.

ALSO READ: "He hasn't cracked ODI cricket" - AB de Villiers on India star's inclusion in ODI World Cup squad

Furthermore, Hathurasingha indicated that the concerned officials did not seek input from other teams before finalizing the decision. Silverwood mentioned his surprise upon learning of the resolution to extend an additional day for the Indo-Pak match.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.