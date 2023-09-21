WATCH: When a young Bhuvneshwar Kumar dismissed Sachin Tendulkar on a duck

Bhuvneshwar has always been known to make the most of the conditions and extract anything present in the air, especially with the new ball.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar dismissed Sachin Tendulkar on a duck during the Ranji Trophy final game between Mumbai and Uttar Pradesh in the 2008/09 season. It is a lifetime memory for Bhuvneshwar, who managed to get the better of the best batsman in the country during his initial cricketing days. For any bowler, Sachin’s wicket was always a dream, and to achieve it at the age of 17 is nothing less than a fairy tale.

Bhuvneshwar has always been known to make the most of the conditions and extract anything present in the air, especially with the new ball. He always had the ability to move the new ball, and this expertise has made him so successful in domestic as well as international cricket over the years. When Kumar busted in the international arena, he found immediate success due to his superior new-ball skillsets, and while he gradually transformed himself into an all-phase bowler, Bhuvneshwar’s biggest strength has always been swing.

No wonder Bhuvneshwar is termed as ‘King of Swing’ by experts and viewers around the globe. On his day, he could trouble even the best of the batters, and if there is some assistance, Bhuvneshwar would be almost impossible to tackle. Even Sachin succumbed to him; that just depicts Bhuvi’s skillsets.

It was Sachin’s only duck in domestic cricket. This dismissal came as a surprise for one and all. Bhuvneshwar Kumar had done the improbable.

Sachin Tendulkar dismissed on a duck by Bhuvneshwar Kumar

In the Ranji Trophy 2008/09 final, the serial-winners Mumbai were up against the consistent Uttar Pradesh in a high-clash voltage in Hyderabad. There was some assistance available early on, and Bhuvneshwar made the most of it. After dismissing the openers, Wasim Jaffer and Vinayak Samant, Bhuvneshwar removed the biggest fish.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar bowled a length delivery on the off-stump line to Sachin Tendulkar in the 20th over of the innings. Sachin came with a forward defence, but the ball came in sharply to take an inside edge of the willow. After an inside edge, the ball hit the pads as it flew straight at the short mid-wicket region, where Shivakant Shukla dived forward to complete a fine catch.

Sachin had to leave on a 15-ball duck, and the whole UP team erupted in joy. They couldn’t believe that Sachin had been dismissed without troubling the scorers. Bhuvneshwar had weaved his magic to push Mumbai off the back foot.

While Uttar Pradesh couldn’t win the game, everybody got to know about Bhuvneshwar Kumar and his swing. The bowler later went on to play several matches for India across formats and agitated numerous batters with his swing.

