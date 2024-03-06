'Why did you come?' - Ashwin recalls mom's first reaction after returning mid-Test

R Ashwin had to leave the Rajkot Test midway to be with his ill mother.

Ravichandran Ashwin is set to play his 100th Test match at Dharamsala.

Ravichandran Ashwin is set to play the 100th Test match in his career against England at Dharamsala. While the achievement is a significant one, the contributions from his family members cannot be undermined.

During an interview with The Cricket Monthly, ESPNcricinfo’s digital cricket magazine, Ashwin mentioned how his family helped him shape his cricketing career.

“The entire family is built on cricket and to facilitate my career. It hasn't been easy. It has been very hard on them. It's been a big rollercoaster for them - going through the emotions and ups and downs that I myself do,” Ashwin said.

“I am sure most parents and families are like that, but my parents' lives are even more intertwined with my cricket. I mean, I'm in the second half of my thirties and my dad still watches a game like he would watch my first international game. It means a lot to them. Compared to what it means to them, it definitely means less to me,” he added.

Ashwin recalls his mother’s reaction after he returned mid-Test

During the ongoing India-England series, Ashwin had to leave the Rajkot Test midway to be with his ill mother. He revealed his mom’s reaction after he came to see her midway through an ongoing Test match.

“I knew what my mom would say. I knew what my wife would say. I knew what my dad would say. When I landed and got to the hospital, my mom was slipping in and out of consciousness, and the first thing she asked me was, ‘Why did you come?’ The next time she was conscious, she said, "I think you should go back because the Test match is happening," Ashwin said in the interview.

R Ashwin was unavailable for the whole Day 3 of Rajkot Test. Devdutt Padikkal fielded for Team India in his absence as a substitute. His absence did not trouble India as other bowlers stepped up. India bowled out England for 319 and went on to win the match by a record margin of 434 runs.

