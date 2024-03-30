Why is KL Rahul not LSG's captain in the match against PBKS?

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) are hosting Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the 11th match of IPL 2024, their first home game of the season.

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) are hosting Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the 11th match of IPL 2024, their first home game of the season. However, viewers were surprised during the toss ceremony when Nicholas Pooran came out as LSG’s captain in the place of KL Rahul, LSG’s regular captain.

Pooran won the toss and opted to bat first in Lucknow to post a total for PBKS. Despite not captaining the side, KL Rahul opened the innings with the South African Quinton de Kock in front of a packed crowd.

Rahul looked in fabulous touch with the willow and came with high intent, looking to attack every ball and maximise the powerplay. He scored 15 runs in nine balls at a strike rate of 166.66, with the help of one boundary and a maximum.

However, KL’s innings was cut short by a brilliant fielding display by Jonny Bairstow, who took a sharp catch at the point region off Arshdeep Singh’s bowling in the fourth over. He was playing well before going back on a decent batting track.

Why is KL Rahul not LSG’s captain against PBKS

Despite playing as a batter, KL Rahul didn’t come during the toss, with Nicholas Pooran leading the side. Pooran gave the reason behind Rahul’s absence, stating he will play as an impact player in this game.

“KL is coming back from injury, and we're looking to give him a break in such a long tournament, but he'll play as an impact player today.”

LSG team management is looking to ease the workload of their permanent captain, KL Rahul, since he is returning from an injury on his quadriceps. He increased his workload despite coming off an injury break and kept the wickets for LSG in the previous game against Rajasthan Royals (RR).

KL Rahul’s workload has been reduced to avoid further discomfort, and the Impact Player rule has helped Lucknow Super Giants to get their best batter’s services without asking him to stay on the field for 20 overs as a fielder. Rahul missed four of the five Test matches against England and got clearance very late ahead of the IPL.

