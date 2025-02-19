News
Shakib Al Hasan
news
Last updated: February 19, 2025

Why Is Shakib Al Hasan Absent in Bangladesh’s Champions Trophy 2025 Squad

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

The Bangla Tigers will be without their most successful cricketer

Shakib Al Hasan

The Bangladesh cricket team will kickstart their Champions Trophy 2025 campaign opposite heavyweights India tomorrow (February 20). However, the Bangla Tigers will be without their most successful cricketer – Shakib Al Hasan.

The dynamic all-rounder will not be a part of Bangladesh’s Champions Trophy 2025 squad because he was suspended from bowling in top-level cricket due to an illegal action and recently failed a second independent assessment of his bowling. His exclusion from the ongoing ICC event likely hints at the end of his ODI career as well.

Why Is Shakib Al Hasan Absent in Bangladesh’s Champions Trophy 2025 Squad

Bangladesh’s premier all-rounder has announced his retirement from Test and T20I cricket, revealing that the Champions Trophy 2025 would mark his final appearance for the national team. However, he still failed to make the cut for the ICC tournament.

ALSO READ:

Shakib last represented his country during the Test series in India last year. Due to political instability in Bangladesh, he was unable to participate in his planned farewell Test against South Africa in Mirpur. Additionally, he was absent from the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) as well.

Bangladesh also will miss Litton Das

Shakib is not the only notable absence from the ODI squad, as Litton Das has also been excluded due to his underwhelming performances in 2024.

Litton’s omission comes as a result of his extended struggle with the bat. Over his last 13 ODI innings, he has been unable to score a single fifty. More concerning is the fact that in six of his last seven outings, he was dismissed for single-digit scores, significantly weakening Bangladesh’s top-order stability.

