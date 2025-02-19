India Flag Spotted in Karachi Stadium During Champions Trophy 2025: Did Pakistan Reverse Decision After Controversy?

On the opening day of the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, the Indian flag was visibly displayed at the National Stadium in Karachi during the match between Pakistan and New Zealand. This development comes shortly after a controversy erupted over the absence of the Indian flag at the same venue just days before the tournament began.

The earlier controversy started when visuals from the National Stadium showed flags of participating nations except for India. The omission led to criticism on social media, with many questioning Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) decision not to display the Indian flag. Fans and media speculated whether this was a deliberate move, considering India is not playing its matches in Pakistan but in Dubai.

only the Indian team faced security issues in #Pakistan & refused to play Champions Trophy matches in Pakistan, the PCB removed the #India flag from the Karachi stadium while keeping the flags of the other guest playing nations.#ChampionsTrophy2025 pic.twitter.com/QaZMqglAu1 — shahinur (@shahinu_r) February 17, 2025

Responding to the backlash, a PCB source had clarified, “The flags of the countries playing in Pakistan for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 have only been raised at the stadiums. India is not coming to Pakistan; hence, its flag was not displayed.” The source also mentioned that Bangladesh’s flag was also missing as their team had not yet arrived in Pakistan.

However, the sudden appearance of the Indian flag during today’s match suggests a possible change in stance by the PCB. The move to display the flag could be seen as an attempt to avoid further criticism and align with the norms of international tournaments where flags of all participating nations are usually displayed irrespective of the venue.

BCCI vice-chairman Rajeev Shukla, speaking earlier on the matter, had said, “First, it should be confirmed whether the Indian flag was there or not. If it wasn’t, then it should have been put. All the participant nations’ flags should have been there.” His statement highlighted the expectation that all national flags should be displayed at tournament venues, regardless of logistical or scheduling reasons.

The Champions Trophy 2025 has already drawn attention due to the unique arrangement where India is playing its matches in Dubai, avoiding travel to Pakistan. This arrangement was part of a broader compromise between the BCCI and PCB, considering the geopolitical tensions between the two countries.

As the tournament progresses, the focus will likely shift back to on-field action. But, for now, with the Indian flag finally seen in Karachi, the PCB may have averted a prolonged controversy, ensuring a smoother start to the tournament.

