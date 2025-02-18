News
Last updated: February 18, 2025

KKR Coach Issues MASSIVE WARNING to New RCB Captain Rajat Patidar Ahead of IPL 2025 Opener

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

KKR will face RCB in the IPL 2025 opener on March 22.

Rajat Patidar

Defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will lock horns against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the Indian Premier League (IPL 2025) season opener in Eden Gardens, Kolkata on March 22.

Ahead of the high-octane clash, KKR coach Chandrakant Pandit has issued a stern warning to newly named RCB captain Rajat Patidar.

Speaking to Mid-Day, Pandit said, “Though he is a new captain, there are stalwarts [like Virat Kohli] in his team. I am confident he will do well because he has the experience of leading MP. But he will have a tough time against us.”

For the unversed, Chandrakant Pandit is also the coach of the Madhya Pradesh team in domestic cricket where Rajat Patidar is the captain.

ALSO READ:

Update on KKR captaincy coming soon assures Pandit

Meanwhile, KKR is yet to name their captain for the IPL 2025 season after letting go of Shreyas Iyer, who led the franchise to their third-title last season.

The top contenders for the role of Venkatesh Iyer and Ajinkya Rahane.

While KKR broke the bank to bring back Venky in the IPL 2025 auction, Rahane made a return to the Kolkata-based outfit after previously playing for them back in 2022. Notably, both players have looked in impeccable form in the buildup to the season.

“In a few days we will take a decision on the captaincy [after] discussing with our franchise owners and CEO. We will come to know in one or two matches about what combination works for us. We will get an idea in our upcoming camps what every player’s role will be,” said Pandit.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

