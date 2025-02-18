3 Key Playing XI Decisions KKR Must Make to Defend IPL 2025 Title

Being the champions from last season, they will look to defend their title.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) were one of the two teams that retained six players ahead of the IPL 2025 auction. However, they still had important gaps to fill in their squad and managed to do a solid job of finding the right players.

Though they might have invested a bit more in some signings, KKR will be content with their team. Being the champions from last season, they will look to defend their title.

Their first game is against RCB on March 22, so they have only a month to decide on their best XI. With that in mind, here are three key selection decisions KKR have to make for IPL 2025.

Quinton de Kock or Rahmanullah Gurbaz: Who will open?

One of the key decisions KKR will have to make for IPL 2025 is choosing their opening pair. Last season, Sunil Narine and Phil Salt formed a successful partnership at the top. However, with Salt now at RCB, KKR has brought in Quinton de Kock and re-signed Rahmanullah Gurbaz, making it a choice between the two to open alongside Narine.

Looking at recent form, Quinton de Kock struggled in the SA20 2025 season while playing for Durban’s Super Giants. The same applies to Gurbaz, who had a tough time with Pretoria Capitals. However, Gurbaz has an opportunity to regain form in the upcoming Champions Trophy 2025, which could influence KKR’s decision, as the IPL starts just a few weeks after the tournament. It will be interesting to see who gets the nod to open with Narine.

Raghuvanshi vs Rahane: Who Will Get the Nod?

Another key decision KKR will have to make for IPL 2025 is choosing between Angkrish Raghuvanshi and Ajinkya Rahane in the playing XI. Last season, Raghuvanshi scored 163 runs in seven matches, though he batted at different positions. Rahane, on the other hand, managed 242 runs in 12 games for CSK. Both had average seasons, making the choice tougher.

However, Rahane’s recent domestic form gives him an edge. He was the top scorer in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy with 469 runs in nine matches and has been performing well in the Ranji Trophy. Raghuvanshi, meanwhile, scored two half centuries in the Vijay Hazare Trophy but struggled in other games. While Rahane appears to be the frontrunner, Raghuvanshi has not done much wrong either. It will be interesting to see who KKR prefers in their playing XI.

Vaibhav Arora’s Swing vs Umran Malik’s Speed: What Will KKR Prefer?

In the bowling department, KKR will have to decide between Vaibhav Arora and Umran Malik. Based on recent form, Arora seems to have the advantage, as Malik has not played many matches in recent times. Arora took 11 wickets in 10 matches in IPL 2024, while Malik played only one game. In the Vijay Hazare Trophy, Arora impressed again with 13 wickets in six matches, whereas Malik has not played a domestic match since IPL 2024.

Despite Arora’s better recent performances, Malik’s raw pace can be a game-changer for KKR. If conditions do not favour swing, Arora could struggle, while Malik’s speed could add an X-factor to the attack. It is also worth remembering that he took 22 wickets in IPL 2022, proving his ability in the tournament. If he stays fit, he could be a strong contender. It will be interesting to see whom KKR picks as their pacer for the upcoming season.

