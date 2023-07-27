WATCH: Suryakumar Yadav hits famous 'Supla shot' to stun fans

Yadav, who had displayed outstanding performances in the IPL 2023 season, showcased his talent during his brief stay at the wicket

India extended their dominance over West Indies in the 1st ODI held on Thursday at the Kensington Oval in Barbados. This match marked the beginning of a three-game ODI series after India had already secured victory in the test series with a 1-0 margin, transitioning to the white ball format. The first two matches of the series were scheduled for Barbados, while the teams would later head back to Trinidad for the final ODI and T20 series, which concludes with two games in Florida.

Opting for a change in their opening pair, the Indian team selected Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan to kick off the innings, with Suryakumar Yadav taking up the crucial number 3 position in place of Virat Kohli. The target set for India was a modest 115 runs.

Yadav, who had displayed outstanding performances in the IPL 2023 season, showcased his talent during his brief stay at the wicket. He faced Dominic Drakes and executed his now-famous Supla Shot, sending the ball soaring beyond the boundary for a six.

Ishan Kishan shines with the bat

However, the chase of 115 runs proved challenging for India. Shubman Gill continued his inconsistent form, being dismissed for just 7 runs. Yadav, who had previously encountered difficulties in the ODI series against Australia, managed to score 19 runs off 25 balls, including 3 fours and a six before being dismissed by Motie via LBW while attempting a sweep.

The highlight of India's batting performance was young Ishan Kishan, who notched up his fourth ODI fifty for the country. The talented youngster aggressively took on the West Indian bowlers from the beginning, smashing the ball to all parts of the ground. Unfortunately, Hardik Pandya who came in to bat at number 4 fell victim to a run-out, scoring just 5 runs at the non-striker's end. Despite this setback, India was on the verge of securing a 1-0 lead in the series.

