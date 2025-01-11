WPL Winner Becomes The Second Indian Batter To Reach 4000 Runs In Women’s ODIs

The opening batter scored 41 as India comfortably beat Ireland by six wickets

Opener Smriti Mandhana on Friday became the second Indian batter to cross the 4,000-run mark in women’s ODIs following her knock of 41 against Ireland on Friday.

The WIPL-winning Royal Challengers Bangalore captain is now the only Indian after Mithali Raj to achieve this landmark.

Mandhana, who is also the captain of the side for the series, was asked to bowl first in the first ODI at Rajkot as India restricted the Irish for 238/7 in 50 overs.

Wrist spinner Priya Mishra claimed 2-56 while Titas Sadhu, Sayali Satghare and Deepti Sharma claimed one wicket each.

Mandhana led the chase alongside newbie Pratika Rawal with an opening stand of 70 runs before being dismissed by Freya Sargent in the 10th over. Rawal, despite losing experienced duo Harleen Deol and Jemimah Rodrigues combined with another newcomer Tejal Hasabnis to guide the hosts to a comfortable six-wicket victory.

Rawal scored 89 off 96 balls which included 10 boundaries and a six while Hasabnis remained unbeaten on 53 off 46 balls as the pair added 116 for the fourth wicket.

Mandhana’s experimental side makes good impression

Mandhana, who has been Harmanpreet Kaur’s deputy for over three years now, was handed the reins for the first time for an ODI series featuring multiple newcomers.

The team didn’t look in trouble at any point in the match as they coasted to a 1-0 lead in the three-match ODI series.

Mandhana had previously captained India in 16 T20Is and one ODI. She is currently 15th in the all-time highest rungetter in Women’s ODIs. India’s Mithali Raj has the most runs in the format with 7,805 which include seven hundreds and 64 fifties.

Regular captain Harmanpreet Kaur is the third highest rungetter for India in Women’s ODIs with 3,803 runs to her name with six hundreds and 19 fifties.

India will look to seal the series when they play the second ODI at Rajkot on Sunday. The third ODI is scheduled for January 15 at the same venue.

Indian women’s team don’t have an international fixture until July when they tour England for five T20Is and three ODIs.

