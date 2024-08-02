World Cup-winning captain recommends Brendon McCullum as England's white-ball coach

England’s head coach Matthew Mott stepped down after the team’s constant struggles in recent assignments in ICC events. Firstly, England endured an abysmal campaign in the World Cup 2023 in India and were massively underwhelming against quality sides in the T20 World Cup 2024, even if they reached the semifinal.

Former World Cup-winning captain, Eoin Morgan, has opined England should opt for Brendon McCullum in white-ball cricket, appointing him as their new head coach. On Sky Sports Cricket, Morgan exclaimed McCullum is “one of the best coaches in the world”.

“In my eyes, at the moment, you would go to Rahul Dravid, Ricky Ponting, Stephen Fleming and Brendon McCullum. I say that because I believe he is one of the best coaches in the world. You can see what he did with the England Test team. Yes, the big question will be how he makes it fit over the course of the 12 months, but from Rob Key's point of view, he needs to make the job attractive.” “I've played under Brendon as a coach. We've seen what he's done in New Zealand cricket over the years and the success that he's had. He's a very versatile, more than capable coach who is highly, highly regarded, (and) who ultimately has made the England Test team a better side, which is what you want from your head coach.”

Brendon McCullum - a revolutionary coach for England’s Test team

Brendon McCullum’s credentials as head coach are well documented, especially his revolutionary work with England’s Test side. Under his guidance, England have adopted a gung-ho approach and have been successful with newly-found intent in red-ball cricket.

While they failed to win against big nations like Australia and India, Ben Stokes-led side competed hard while defeating other teams home and away. Further, McCullum has vast experience coaching white-ball sides after his playing days.

England are already playing an aggressive brand of cricket across white-ball formats, and McCullum’s prudence will improve several faulty aspects of their games. There is obvious quality across England’s white-ball teams; it’s just that they have been tactically flawed and need a wise tactician to progress in the right direction.

McCullum knows several English players and their games well, which would make his job slightly easier. Like the Test team, England probably require another revolution in white-ball setups, and who better than Brendon McCullum to work with?

