A loophole? CSK might be able to retain MS Dhoni as an uncapped player for IPL 2025

The meeting between IPL owners and officials saw numerous points discussed, even if there were a few disagreements among them. The mega auction is always a massive challenge for teams who have built a core with hard work over the years.

For Chennai Super Kings (CSK), the work is even more arduous since they have to take a call on the future of MS Dhoni, who has been part of the side since inception. If CSK retains Dhoni, they lose a spot for someone better who can serve the team longer than him since the former CSK captain doesn’t have age on his side.

According to a report by ESPNcricinfo, CSK owners wanted IPL to reinstate the rule that allowed IPL sides to retain a player as uncapped if he had retired for five years or more. This rule remained intact from 2008 till IPL 2021 but was scrapped at the demand of franchises.

There was also an agreement for Indian players to lower their base price for the auction if they haven’t featured in international cricket for more than five years. It will allow those players a higher chance of being sold in the IPL auctions.

Several franchises oppose CSK’s demand to deem retired players as uncapped

While CSK owners put this point to find a way to retain MS Dhoni, several other franchises, including Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), opposed it. According to ESPNcricinfo, Kavya Maran, the owner of SRH, opined that deeming retired players uncapped would be disrespectful and reduce their overall value, which will naturally be more in the auction.

It’s worth noting uncapped players have a lower retention price than capped and overseas cricketers. Maran added reinstating this rule would set a “wrong precedent” while allowing them to come in the auction would find a fair value.

CSK knows the drawbacks of retaining MS Dhoni at this stage, given he won’t play for many years. Looking at the future, CSK also handed the captaincy to Ruturaj Gaikwad, with Dhoni playing as a wicketkeeper batter in IPL 2024.

Dhoni only came for a few balls in the lower order, which is unsustainable in the long run. It will be intriguing to see whether CSK finds a way to retain their former captain before the mega auction.

