"Players got hit during practice" - Ravichandran Ashwin reveals the truth about Oval pitch

As India prepares for their upcoming challenge, the World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia, the focus will undoubtedly be on the pitch. The match, which will take place at the Oval in England, is known for its tendency to assist fast bowlers and Australia already possesses a formidable seam attack.

Despite the last-minute exclusion of Josh Hazlewood, Australia still possesses the talents of Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc, who can pose a significant threat to Indian batsmen in these conditions. Furthermore, the team also includes Scott Boland and Michael Neser, who are equally capable of being menacing.

The challenges do not end there, as Cameron Green has recently demonstrated in the recently concluded IPL that he can generate impressive pace and bounce from any surface.

Ravichandran Ashwin provided fans with insights into the pitch at The Oval, the venue for the WTC finals, which will commence on Wednesday. In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Ashwin engaged in a lively discussion with a person he referred to as "Leez," whom he also affectionately called the "pitch doctor."

During the conversation, Ashwin inquired about the pitch and revealed that a few players had encountered difficulties while batting on the practice pitches.

While the task may appear formidable on paper, the recent form displayed by some Indian batsmen in the past few months suggests that fans can anticipate an intense battle between bat and ball.

Ashwin, whom many believed would be unlikely to play given the conditions in England, could still be in contention considering his significant contribution to India's journey to the WTC final. When India decides to go with just one spinner in overseas conditions, which is often the case, all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja tends to get the nod ahead of Ravichandran Ashwin.

