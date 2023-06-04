WATCH: Australia players describe Virat Kohli in 'one word' ahead of WTC Final

The 34-year-old boasts an outstanding track record against Australia in the longest format of the game

The Australian team players tried to sum up Virat Kohli in a single word and lauded the Indian batsman ahead of the crucial World Test Championship final showdown at the Oval, scheduled from 7th to 11th June.

Kohli holds immense significance for India in this match, as they strive to claim victory in the World Test Championship after narrowly missing out in 2021. The 34-year-old also boasts an outstanding track record against Australia in the longest format of the game.

Across 24 matches contested against Australia, the ex-India skipper has amassed 1979 runs at an impressive average of 48.26. Kohli has registered eight centuries against Australia in Test matches with a highest individual score of 186 achieved in their most recent encounter during the fourth Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, in Ahmedabad earlier this year.

Heading into the WTC Final, Kohli brings with him the momentum of a remarkable IPL 2023 campaign, wherein he accumulated 639 runs and concluded with consecutive centuries to his name.

Virat Kohli received praise for being a flag-bearer of the sport

The Australian team members, including Cameron Green, Marnus Labuschagne, David Warner, and Pat Cummins, expressed their admiration for Kohli, although they admitted that they hope he wouldn't score in the WTC Final.

Green praised Kohli as the embodiment of Indian cricket, acknowledging his decade-long leadership and leading from the front. Warner marveled at Kohli's incredible cover drive, while Labuschagne recognized him as one of the greats across all formats of the game.

ALSO READ: 'When I bowl to a player like Gill, it's like am bowling to Tendulkar' - Pakistan legend's huge remarks

Usman Khawaja described Kohli as 'competitive,' while Mitchell Starc recognized his exceptional skills and referred to him as the backbone of India's middle order. On the other hand, Cummins acknowledged Kohli as a talented player who is always ready for a challenge, while Steve Smith hailed him as a superstar in the game.

“He’s been a superstar for a long time, loves playing against Australia, often scores runs against us, but hopefully we can keep him quiet this week," said Smith.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.