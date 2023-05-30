"They only have....." - Sunil Gavaskar identifies India player ready for English conditions ahead of WTC Final

The Indian players' main challenge would lie in shifting their focus from the fast-paced IPL T20 mode to the more demanding Test format

India will need to make a swift transition within a span of just one week to adapt to the demands of Test cricket.

Prior to the World Test Championship Final, Indian cricket legend Sunil Gavaskar expressed his belief that the Indian players' main challenge would lie in shifting their focus from the fast-paced IPL T20 mode to the more demanding Test format. Under the captaincy of Rohit Sharma, the Indian team is scheduled to face Australia at The Oval on June 7. However, the majority of the players have just completed an intense couple of months participating in the recently concluded IPL, which concluded on Monday, May 29.

Gavaskar emphasized that, with the exception of the experienced batsman Cheteshwar Pujara, who has been involved in county cricket, the Indian players have primarily been exposed to the shorter formats of the game. Therefore, India will need to make a swift transition within a span of just one week to adapt to the demands of Test cricket.

He further stated during an interview on Star Sports that Pujara is the only player who has been actively engaged in playing Test cricket over the past two months. “They (India) have only Cheteshwar Pujara who has been playing in the English County Championship, so he will be the only guy who has played the longer format in these conditions, so that’s going to be the big challenge for them.”

Sunil Gavaskar is optimistic about Ajinkya Rahane coming good in WTC Final

Ajinkya Rahane after struggling with his form for a significant period made a strong comeback in the IPL and played a crucial role in helping CSK secure the title this season. Gavaskar expressed his belief that the 34-year-old's familiarity with English conditions will prove advantageous for the team.

The former cricketer-turned-commentator expressed his hopes that Rahane seizes the opportunity to the fullest extent, “I’m hoping he will be able to grab this opportunity with all the experience that he has and make a place for him back in the Indian team.”

