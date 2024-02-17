Yashasvi Jaiswal retires hurt after his 3rd Test ton

India finished Day 3 in a commanding position with Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill leading the way with the bat.

Yashasvi Jaiswal scored 104 from 133 balls before getting retired hurt.

Day 3 of Rajkot Test between India and England saw Yashasvi Jaiswal notching up his third Test century in just the seventh Test match. But just after reaching the three-figure mark, the left-hander was seen holding his back in pain. Jaiswal immediately called the physio and did some stretching.

But after taking a couple of tablets, he was back on his feet and continued his innings. But he looked uncomfortable from there on and after a couple of overs, he got retired hurt for 104 As expected, Rohit Sharma and Rahul Dravid had concerned looks on their faces.

With the next Test match in a few days time, India will be sweating on Jaiswal's fitness. Although, he has done enough to put India in a commanding position at Rajkot.

Although the status of his injury is still unknown, but commentators Ravi Shastri and Sunil Gavaskar speculated that the pain might have been caused due to Jaiswal's celebrations after the century. The left-hander made a huge leap as he celebrated his ton, which might have been a possible reason for his pain.

Jaiswal brings up his third Test century

Jaiswal played a magnificent knock and completed his century off only 122 balls. He started cautiously but found his groove in the 27th over of the match, bowled by James Anderson. The opener plundered 2 fours and a six in that over that went for 19 runs. After that over, he changed gears and showed his aggressive intent. He was particularly severe against England's inexperienced spinners and brought up his half-century with a six off Tom Hartley.

The 22-year-old scored 104 from 133 balls, which included 9 fours and 5 huge sixes. He can come out to bat tomorrow if he is fit. His knock and partnership with Shubman Gill put England on the mat after they were bowled out for 319 in their first innings. Thanks to Jaiswal's 104 and Shubman Gill's 65*, India finished Day 3 on 196/2.