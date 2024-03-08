‘You always have a chance of winning’: CSK allrounder on Dhoni’s captaincy

Chennai Super Kings have won the IPL five times under MS Dhoni's captaincy, including one in 2023.

There is no doubt about MS Dhoni’s legacy and his leadership skills. He has been a successful captain for India as well as his IPL team Chennai Super Kings. Dhoni is the only captain to win three coveted ICC titles - ICC ODI World Cup (2011), ICC World T20 (2007), and ICC Champions Trophy (2013) - while being India’s captain.

But his legacy as an IPL captain is no mean feat either. The legendary wicketkeeper-batter has won five IPL titles for Chennai Super Kings, including the previous one. Under Dhoni, CSK have reached 12 playoffs out of the 14 seasons they have played, which is a record. He also holds the record of most IPL wins as a captain (133).

As a wicketkeeper, he has affected the most no. of dismissals in the IPL. The list of his records goes on and on. Even though he is on the verge of ending his overall cricketing career, he still adds valuable leadership skills and experience that makes CSK a champion team.

Moeen Ali lauds MS Dhoni’s captaincy

Allrounder Moeen Ali joined Chennai Super Kings in 2021. He was earlier part of Royal Challengers Bangalore, where his record wasn’t great. But since he came to CSK, he has become a transformed cricketer and a valuable asset to CSK in the IPL.

Recently, during an interview with ESPNcricinfo, Moeen Ali shares his experience of working with MS Dhoni at CSK.

"Everyone knows that Dhoni is a special player and a special captain. He is a very good guy. I have played three seasons but I don't know what he is going to come up with. His strategic persona is really good. It is exciting as a player - what role he has for you,” Moeen said.

“When you are playing for CSK with Dhoni as the captain, whether the team is weak or strong on paper, you always have a chance of winning," Ali praised Dhoni’s captaincy.

It will be interesting to see whether IPL 2024 will be Dhoni’s last season or not. He is likely to bat lower down the order and back himself for big hits in the death overs.

Moeen Ali has played 40 games for CSK, scoring 725 runs and picking up 23 wickets along the way. He has batted with a strike rate of 137. Defending champions Chennai Super Kings will play the IPL opener against Royal Challengers Bangalore at Chennai on March 22.

