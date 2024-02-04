'Frittered away an opportunity' - Zaheer Khan warns Indian player of losing place in the team after repeated failures

The shot selection of almost every Indian batter has been a talking point from the first day of the ongoing Test series against England.

There are several players under pressure in the team, as they have failed to make an impact consistently.

The shot selection of almost every Indian batter has been a talking point from the first day of the ongoing Test series against England. Several times, batters have got a stable start by navigating the early risk but thrown it away by playing unnecessary aggressive shots.

There are several players under pressure in the team, as they have failed to make an impact consistently. Among the many players is Shreyas Iyer, who has failed to get going throughout this series and might get dropped in the next game after a string of low scores since the regular players will return.

Former Indian pacer Zaheer Khan stated on Colors Cineplex that Shreyas Iyer missed a golden chance of cashing in on the third day of the second Test and threw his wicket away. The left-arm pacer explained that James Anderson had finished his spell, and Iyer should have understood the team’s situation.

“You need to understand the moments that are important for you and the team, and I feel that was a moment for Shreyas Iyer as well. Anderson had bowled his spell. Only one fast bowler was playing, and after that, spin was going to be used.”

Zaheer Khan warns Shreyas Iyer of losing his place in the team

Shreyas Iyer went for a big shot, but Ben Stokes took a fabulous catch to cut his innings short. Zaheer Khan felt that Iyer lost his wicket while trying to be overdominant.

“You have top-class ability for playing spin. So you wasted an opportunity. You lost your wicket while trying to be overdominant and you might have to pay for it, considering the situation you are talking about.”

Also Read: We'll do it in 60 overs: James Anderson makes bold claim ahead of crucial day of run-chase in Vizag Test

Zaheer later added that Shubman Gill, who scored a magnificent ton, is ahead in the race and might keep his place over Iyer. According to Zaheer, Shreyas “frittered his opportunity”.

“So, if you don't score runs or don't show that you are fully ready, that you can understand any situation, show maturity, and contribute to the team, then Gill is definitely ahead in the race, and you can say that Shreyas frittered away an opportunity.”

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram and YouTube.