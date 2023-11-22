Adam Zampa hits back at Michael Clarke for comparison with 'Wallabies'

Clarke voiced his concerns about the team's performance, particularly on subcontinent pitches following Australia's poor start to the 2023 ODI World Cup.

After winning their sixth World Cup trophy, Australian leg-spinner Adam Zampa responded to former Test captain Michael Clarke's previous criticism of the Aussie cricket team. The 2023 ODI World Cup had a tumultuous beginning for Australia, with losses in their first two matches including one against South Africa. Clarke voiced his concerns about the team's performance, particularly on subcontinent pitches during this challenging phase.

Clarke's remarks were made when Australia appeared to be struggling and he cautioned that the national cricket team might soon resemble the negative discussions surrounding the Wallabies, Australia's rugby team.

"If we are not careful, the conversation we have been having about the Wallabies the last three weeks we will be having about the Australian cricket team in two weeks' time," Clarke said, highlighting the urgency for improvement.

Zampa takes to social media to reply to Clarke

However, as the tournament proceeded, Australia regained their form and ultimately secured their sixth World Cup title by defeating India in a low-scoring final in Ahmedabad on November 19. This victory underscored the team's resilience and their ability to turn around fortunes and rebound from early setbacks.

Following this success, Zampa took to social media to playfully taunt Clarke, cleverly alluding to his earlier comments with a touch of humor. Zampa's post highlighted how the team had defied expectations and criticism to emerge victorious.

Zampa's performance throughout the tournament, especially after a challenging start against India and South Africa, played a pivotal role in Australia's success. His ability to turn around his personal form and significantly contribute to the team's victories became a standout narrative of the World Cup.

Zamps aiming a heat seeking missile at 11pm local time pic.twitter.com/tp48RzbYsw — Tooves (@OneTooves) November 21, 2023

