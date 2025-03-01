BLR-W vs DEL-W Predictions, Odds & Betting Tips – WPL 2025, Match 14 – 01/03/2025

Match prediction for RCB Women vs Delhi Capitals Women Match 14 in Bengaluru.

BLR-W vs DEL-W Predictions: The Defending champions eye a double over Delhi Capitals to end the three-match losing streak

Match 14 of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2025 will have Royal Challengers Bengaluru host Delhi Capitals on Saturday, March 1. The match will be played at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, with the first ball to be bowled at 7:30 PM IST.

Check out our analysis for the BLR-W vs DEL-W match with the top betting tips and predictions.

BLR-W vs DEL-W Predictions – WPL 2025 – Best Bets

Here are some of the best bets for this Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women vs Delhi Capitals Women WPL match.

Ellyse Perry to be the top RCB Women batter

Ellyse Perry was dismissed for a duck in the previous game but remains RCB’s best batter. She has scored 235 runs from five innings at an excellent strike rate of 156. Perry has hit three half-centuries in the tournament.

Delhi Capitals to win

RCB Women’s batting has been heavily dependent on Ellyse Perry. Delhi Capitals, on the other hand, have had multiple players contribute with the bat. Capitals also have a more potent bowling unit, perhaps the best in the competition.

Jess Jonassen over 38.5 performance points

Jess Jonassen has picked up nine wickets in the tournament from five games at an economy of 7.23. She also hit an unbeaten 61 off 32 at number three against Gujarat Giants.

Venue and Pitch Analysis

M. Chinnaswamy Stadium has generally produced excellent pitches for batting. However, teams bowling first have found some assistance in the second half of this Bengaluru leg. The average batting first score at this venue in the WPL stands at 150 after 18 matches.

BLR-W vs DEL-W Odds WPL 2025

1xBet BC Game Parimatch Stake Rajabets RCB Women win the match 1.99 2.05 2.05 2.10 2.05 DC Women win the match 1.84 1.70 1.72 1.70 1.72

Head-to-Head Record BLR-W vs DEL-W

These two teams have competed against each other six times in the WPL. Delhi Capitals won the first four encounters while RCB Women have been victorious in the last two games.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women

The defending champions have lost three games on the trot and are in a spot of bother. They are third on the table with four points and a net run rate of 0.155. RCB Women lost their previous game against Gujarat Giants by six wickets. They lost the experienced top three with just 26 runs at the end of the powerplay. Kanika Ahuja top scored with 33 off 28 as they somehow reached 125. Renuka Singh and Georgia Wareham bagged two scalps each but RCB didn’t have enough on the board.

Possible XI: Smriti Mandhana (c), Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Ellyse Perry, Richa Ghosh (wk), Raghvi Bist, Kanika Ahuja, Georgia Wareham, Sneh Rana, Kim Garth, Ekta Bisht, Renuka Singh.

Delhi Capitals Women

Delhi Capitals occupy the top spot on the league standings with eight points from six games. In the previous game, they hammered Mumbai Indians by nine wickets with a clinical performance. Jess Jonassen and Minnu Mani snared three wickets each as they restricted the opposing team to just 123. Meg Lanning and Shafali Verma put on an 85-run stand for the opening wicket. Shafali struck 43 off 28 while Lanning remained unbeaten on 60 off 49.

Possible XI: Shafali Verma, Meg Lanning (c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Annabel Sutherland, Marizanne Kapp, Jess Jonassen, Sarah Bryce (wk), Minnu Mani, Shikha Pandey, Arundhati Reddy, Radha Yadav.

Where to Watch BLR-W vs DEL-W WPL 2025

Check out the details of where to watch the Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women vs Delhi Capitals Women WPL match.

The live telecast for WPL will be available on Sports 18 and Star Sports Network. Live streaming will be available on Disney+Hotstar.

Fans from England can catch all the live action on Sky Sports.

In Australia, the WPL matches can be watched on Fox Sports.

SuperSports is the official broadcasting partner in South Africa.

Toss Prediction

The team batting second has won 12 out of 18 games played here, highlighting a good advantage for chasing. Dew has also been a factor in the second innings, which makes fielding first a better option.

BLR-W vs DEL-W WPL – Key Points

Take a look at the weather forecast, key matchup, and favourites to get a better picture of the match.

Weather conditions

The forecast suggests it could be partly cloudy in Bengaluru on Saturday evening. Rain should not be a threat, however, with less than a 5% chance of precipitation. The humidity levels will be around 51%. The temperature is likely to range between 22°C to 25°C, while wind gusts travel at up to 33 kmph.

Favourites to win the match – Delhi Capitals

The bookmakers have Delhi Capitals as favourites to win this match. They have given DC Women a 56% chance of winning.

Key matchup

Ellyse Perry has scored 111 runs off 109 deliveries against Marizanne Kapp in all T20s and has been dismissed three times. This matchup could be vital in this game.

