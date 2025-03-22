CHE vs MI Predictions, Odds & Betting Tips – IPL 2025, Match 3 – 23/03/2025

Match prediction for Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians Match 3 in Chennai.

CHE vs MI Predictions: Can Depleted Mumbai Indians Find a Way Against Arch Rivals?

The biggest rivalry in the Indian Premier League (IPL) will resume when Mumbai Indians (MI) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) take on each other on March 23. The MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chepauk in Chennai will host the third match of IPL 2025 between these two five-time champions. This night fixture of the Sunday double-header is scheduled to begin at 7:30 PM IST.

Check out our analysis for the CHE vs MI match with the top betting tips and predictions.

CHE vs MI Predictions – IPL 2025 – Best Bets

Here are some of the best bets for this Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians IPL match.

Ruturaj Gaikwad to be the top CSK batter – 1xBet @ 3.60, BET HERE

Ruturaj Gaikwad has an outstanding record at the Chepauk. He has scored 700 runs at the venue, averaging 59 and striking at nearly 140. He is one of the most consistent batters in the league and will be key for CSK in this match.

Chennai Super Kings to win – Parimatch @ 1.85, BET HERE

CSK have enjoyed success over Mumbai Indians in recent times. They have built a formidable side for home conditions, with a spin attack that can be a nightmare for the visitors. MI, on the other hand, are missing two of their key players.

Team with the top bowler – CSK – Stake @ 1.85, BET HERE

CSK have the likes of Matheesha Pathirana, Noor Ahmad, R Ashwin, and Ravindra Jadeja. The home conditions suit them better. Mumbai Indians’ bowling attack looks slightly weaker.

Venue and Pitch Analysis

The MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chepauk had produced excellent pitches in 2023 but returned to its usual nature last year. The average first innings score from nine matches hosted here in IPL 2024 was 160. The spinners will get good assistance here and pacers can be effective with their change-ups.

CHE vs MI Odds IPL 2025

1xBet BC Game Parimatch Stake Rajabets Chennai win the match 1.82 1.80 1.85 1.75 1.85 Mumbai win the match 1.95 2.00 1.95 1.90 1.95

Head-to-Head Record CHE vs MI

These two rivals have competed against each other in 39 matches. Mumbai Indians lead the scoreline with 21 wins while Chennai Super Kings have won 18 games. However, CSK have dominated the recent record, winning four of the last five encounters.

Chennai Super Kings

Chennai Super Kings missed out on the playoffs last year by a narrow margin. They won seven games and lost as many. The hugely successful franchise retained their top stars ahead of the mega auction. Later they brought in the likes of Noor Ahmad, Sam Curran, Jamie Overton, Rachin Ravindra, R Ashwin, and Nathan Ellis. CSK will have a couple of selection headaches between Devon Conway and Ravindra along with Curran and Overton.

Possible XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Devon Conway, Rahul Tripathi, Shivam Dube, Vijay Shankar, Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Noor Ahmad, Matheesha Pathirana.

Mumbai Indians

After winning their fifth title in 2020, Mumbai Indians have had four disappointing IPL seasons. Last year, nothing went right for them as they finished at the bottom of the table. They have built a strong squad for this season but Jasprit Bumrah will not be available for the first few games. Hardik Pandya will miss this match due to an over-rate offence from last year. MI have to make a few tough choices for this game.

Possible XI: Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton (wk), Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Naman Dhir, Robin Minz, Raj Bawa, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Reece Topley.

Where to Watch CHE vs MI IPL 2025

Check out the details of where to watch the Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians IPL match.

The live telecast for IPL will be available on Sports 18 and Star Sports Network. Live streaming will be available on JioHotstar.

Fans from England can catch all the live action on Sky Sports.

Australian viewers can watch the match on Fox Sports.

In South Africa, fans can tune into SuperSports.

Toss Prediction

The chasing teams won six out of nine matches played here in the previous season. The Chepauk has always favoured chasing, with dew being a key factor. Expect the captain winning the toss to field first.

CHE vs MI IPL 2025 – Key Points

Take a look at the weather forecast, key matchup, and favourites to get a better idea of the match.

Weather conditions

As per the weather forecast, Chennai is likely to be mainly clear and humid on Sunday evening. There is no threat of rain but the humidity levels will be high at around 80%. The temperature should hover around 29 degrees Celsius, with wind gusts travelling at up to 30 kmph.

Favourites to win the match – Chennai Super Kings

The betting market has placed Chennai Super Kings as slight favourites to win this match, with a 54% chance of winning.

Key matchup

Suryakumar Yadav has struggled against the left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja. He has scored only 48 runs in 62 deliveries. He has been dismissed four times. Mumbai Indians would hope their star batter finds a way to deal with this problem.

