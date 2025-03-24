DC vs LSG Predictions, Odds & Betting Tips – IPL 2025, Match 4 – 24/03/2025

Match prediction for Delhi Capitals vs Lucknow Super Giants Match 4 in Visakhapatnam.

DC vs LSG Predictions: Interesting Dynamics at Play as Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul Face Their Former Teams

Delhi Capitals (DC) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will begin their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 campaign when they meet on March 24. The fourth match of IPL 2025 will take place at Dr Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam. The first ball of the match is set to be bowled at 7:30 PM IST.

Check out our analysis for the DC vs LSG match with the top betting tips and predictions.

DC vs LSG Predictions – IPL 2025 – Best Bets

Here are some of the best bets for this Delhi Capitals vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL match.

Faf du Plessis to score a fifty – 1xBet @ 3.40, BET HERE

Faf du Plessis had a disappointing SA20 season but pitches were pretty tough for batting. Visakhapatnam is a suitable venue for batters and du Plessis should enjoy playing here. He is a proven performer in the IPL.

Delhi Capitals to win – Parimatch @ 1.99, BET HERE

Delhi Capitals have a better bowling attack, comprising Mitch Starc, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, and Mukesh Kumar. LSG, on the other hand, are suffering due to injuries to their star pacers.

Nicholas Pooran over 28.5 performance points – Stake @ 1.85, BET HERE

Nicholas Pooran is amongst the best batters in the world and has developed into a reliable finisher for LSG. He smashed 499 runs in the last edition at an average of 62 while striking at 178.

Venue and Pitch Analysis

The Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam produces excellent pitches for batting. The pitches are generally flat and short boundaries help the six-hitting. Two games were played here last season, with batting first teams scoring 191 and 272. So, expect a high-scoring match on Monday evening.

ALSO READ:

DC vs LSG Odds IPL 2025

1xBet BC Game Parimatch Stake Rajabets Delhi win the match 1.69 1.75 1.71 1.65 1.75 Lucknow win the match 2.21 2.05 2.14 2.00 2.05

Delhi win the match 1xBet 1.69 BC Game 1.75 Parimatch 1.71 Stake 1.65 Rajabets 1.75 Lucknow win the match 1xBet 2.21 BC Game 2.05 Parimatch 2.14 Stake 2.00 Rajabets 2.05

Head-to-Head Record DC vs LSG

Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Super Giants have faced each other five times in the IPL. LSG have been victorious three times while DC claimed two games.

Delhi Capitals

Delhi Capitals had a mixed IPL 2024 season, where they finished sixth on the table with seven wins and as many losses. They did an overhaul through the mega auction. DC released Rishabh Pant and signed the likes of KL Rahul, Faf du Plessis, and Mitchell Starc. They appointed Axar Patel as the captain for this season, with du Plessis as his deputy. Delhi have to make a few tough playing XI choices, including the batting position of Rahul.

Possible XI: Faf du Plessis, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Abishek Porel (wk), KL Rahul, Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel (c), Sameer Rizvi, Ashutosh Sharma, Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar.

Lucknow Super Giants

Lucknow Super Giants also won seven matches in the previous season but finished seventh due to an inferior net run-rate. LSG spent INR 27 crore to secure Rishabh Pant, making him the most expensive IPL player. They also brought Mitch Marsh, Aiden Markram, and David Miller. Banking on young pacers has backfired with Mayank Yadav and Mohsin Khan both dealing with injuries.

Possible XI: Aiden Markram, Mitchell Marsh, Ayush Badoni, Rishabh Pant (c/wk), David Miller, Nicholas Pooran, Shahbaz Ahmad, Shardul Thakur, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan.

Where to Watch DC vs LSG IPL 2025

Check out the details of where to watch the Delhi Capitals vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL match.

The live telecast for IPL will be available on Sports 18 and Star Sports Network. Live streaming will be available on JioHotstar.

Fans from England can catch all the live action on Sky Sports.

Australian viewers can watch the match on Fox Sports.

In South Africa, fans can tune into SuperSports.

Toss Prediction

The teams winning the toss opted to bat first in both games played here last season and went on to win. On flat pitches, teams looked to bat the opponents out of the game. Expect the team winning the toss to bat first.

DC vs LSG IPL 2025 – Key Points

Take a look at the weather forecast, key matchup, and favourites to get a better idea of the match.

Weather conditions

The weather in Visakhapatnam is forecast to be mainly clear on Monday evening. There could be some cloud cover but rain will not be a major threat. The humidity levels could be high at around 76%, while wind gusts travel at up to 24 kmph. Expect the temperature to hover around 28 degrees Celsius.

Favourites to win the match – Delhi Capitals

As per the bookmakers, Delhi Capitals are favourites to win this match, with a 54% chance of winning.

Key matchup

Nicholas Pooran vs Kuldeep Yadav could be a deciding factor in this match. The left-hand batter has managed to score only 64 runs off 64 deliveries while losing his wicket five times.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.