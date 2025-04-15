DC vs RR Predictions, Odds & Betting Tips – IPL 2025, Match 32 – 16/04/2025

Match prediction for DC vs RR Match 32 in Delhi.

DC vs RR Predictions: Rajasthan Royals Need To Get A Move On With The Season Hanging By A Thread

Match No.32 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 will have Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Delhi Capitals (DC) face off on Wednesday, April 16. The Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi, will host the contest, with the action to begin at 7:30 PM IST.

Check out our analysis for the DC vs RR match with the top betting tips and predictions.

DC vs RR Predictions – IPL 2025 – Best Bets

Here are some of the best bets for this Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals IPL match.

The Rajasthan Royals skipper has scored 193 runs in six innings this season, including one fifty. While these numbers are far from his standard, you can back him to be at his best at a venue like Delhi.

Delhi has been a good venue for six-hitting thanks to flat pitches and short boundaries. There have been 19 sixes per match since 2022. This match will feature multiple good hitters from both sides.

Kuldeep Yadav has been outstanding with the ball in the ongoing tournament. He has picked 10 wickets from five games at an exceptional economy of 5.60. The left-arm wrist spinner claimed 2 for 23 in the previous game, when no other bowler had an economy of less than 8.

Venue and Pitch Analysis

Arun Jaitley Stadium has been a graveyard for bowlers in recent times. Flat pitches and tiny boundaries help the batters immensely. The average first innings score here in IPL since 2022 reads 200, while last year, the number rose to 235. The previous game between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians also saw over 390 runs.

DC vs RR Odds IPL 2025

1xBet BC Game Parimatch Stake Rajabets Baterybet Delhi win the match 1.77 1.83 1.78 1.70 1.75 1.75 Rajasthan win the match 2.08 2.10 2.03 1.95 2.05 2.10

Head-to-Head Record DC vs RR

The head-to-head record between these two rivals is neck and neck after facing each other 29 times. Rajasthan Royals have won 15 matches while Delhi Capitals have come out on top 14 times. The Royals are ahead in the last five encounters, with the scoreline reading 3-2.

Delhi Capitals

Delhi Capitals’ undefeated streak in IPL 2025 finally came to an end as they went down against Mumbai Indians by 12 runs at home. Bowling first, Kuldeep Yadav delivered an exceptional spell of two for 23 in four overs to keep the opponents to 205, which was the lowest score at the venue since last year.

DC lost Jake Fraser-McGurk on the very first ball, but Karun Nair and Abishek Porel added 119 runs for the second wicket in just 10.1 overs. Nair played a blistering knock of 89 in just 40 deliveries, but his dismissal brought a collapse as they fell short of the target.

Faf du Plessis was left out of the previous game due to fitness. If he passes the test, he is likely to replace Jake Fraser-McGurk, who has been in awful form.

Possible XII: Faf du Plessis, Abishek Porel, Karun Nair, KL Rahul (wk), Axar Patel (c), Tristan Stubbs, Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohit Sharma, Mukesh Kumar.

Rajasthan Royals

Rajasthan Royals haven’t clicked as a unit in the tournament, suffering four defeats and winning only two games. In their previous game, they took a nine-wicket thrashing at the hands of Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Batting first, Yashasvi Jaiswal scored a superb 75 off 47 while Riyan Parag (30 off 22) and Dhruv Jurel (35* off 23) made decent contributions.

It was a competitive score on a sluggish pitch, but Rajasthan’s fielding cost them the match as they missed four easy opportunities in the powerplay.

Possible XII: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson (c), Nitish Rana, Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Shubham Dubey, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Jofra Archer, Sandeep Sharma, Tushar Deshpande.

Where to Watch DC vs RR IPL 2025

Check out the details of where to watch the Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2025 match.

The live telecast for IPL will be available on Sports 18 and Star Sports Network. Live streaming can be accessed on JioHotstar.

Fans from England can catch all the live action on Sky Sports.

Australian viewers can watch the match on Fox Sports.

In South Africa, fans can tune into SuperSports.

Toss Prediction

The team batting first has been victorious in all six games hosted here since last year. Despite that, teams are likely to prefer chasing. Expect the team winning the toss to opt to field first.

DC vs RR IPL 2025 – Key Points

Take a look at the weather forecast, key matchup, and favourites to get a better idea of the match.

Weather conditions

The weather in Delhi is forecast to be hazy and warm on Wednesday evening. There could be around 60% cloud cover, but rain is unlikely to make any appearance. The humidity levels could be low at around 25%, with wind gusts travelling at up to 20 kmph. Expect warm temperatures, ranging between 27 to 32 degrees Celsius.

Favourites to win the match – Delhi Capitals

As per the betting market, Delhi Capitals will head into this game as favourites with a 56% chance of beating Rajasthan Royals.

Key matchup

Sanju Samson has scored 70 runs off 63 balls against the left-arm orthodox spin of Axar Patel, and has been dismissed twice. This battle could prove to be decisive in this game.

