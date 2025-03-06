GJ-W vs DEL-W Predictions, Odds & Betting Tips – WPL 2025, Match 17 – 07/03/2025

Match prediction for Gujarat Giants Women vs Delhi Capitals Women Match 17 in Lucknow.

GJ-W vs DEL-W Predictions: Gujarat Giants look to keep up their momentum against formidable Delhi Capitals

Match 17 of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2025 will have Gujarat Giants and Delhi Capitals going head-to-head on March 7. The match will be played at BABV Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow, with the action kicking off at 7:30 PM IST.

Check out our analysis for the GJ-W vs DEL-W match with the top betting tips and predictions.

GJ-W vs DEL-W Predictions – WPL 2025 – Best Bets

Here are some of the best bets for this Gujarat Giants Women vs Delhi Capitals Women WPL match.

Jess Jonassen has picked nine wickets from six games in the tournament at a strike rate of 14.6. She has also smashed two half-centuries on both occasions she batted at number three. Back her all-round skill set to get enough points in this game.

Delhi Capitals have been in magnificent form. The likes of Shafali Verma, Meg Lanning, and Jess Jonassen have been terrific with the bat. Their bowling attack has a lot of variety and has been doing an excellent job.

Beth Mooney had a disastrous first half of the tournament but found some form in the previous game. The opening batter made an outstanding 96 not-out off 59 deliveries at this same venue.

Venue and Pitch Analysis

The Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow has generally been a venue where bowlers thrive. Pacers and spinners, both, find good help off the pitch while the run-scoring isn’t easy. The first game played here in this tournament saw Gujarat Giants Women post 186 but that is unlikely to be the norm.

GJ-W vs DEL-W Odds WPL 2025

Head-to-Head Record GJ-W vs DEL-W

The head-to-head record between these two teams is in favour of Delhi Capitals Women. They have won four out of five matches while Gujarat Giants Women came out on top once. DC Women won by six wickets in the earlier clash at Bengaluru.

Gujarat Giants Women

Gujarat Giants have improved their chances of reaching the playoffs for the first time with back-to-back victories. They have six points from six games with a net run rate of 0.357. The Ashleigh Gardner-led side hammered UP Warriorz by 81 runs in the previous game in Lucknow. Beth Mooney finally returned to form with an unbeaten 96 off 59 deliveries while Harleen Deol made 45 off 32 as they posted 186 on the board. Kashvee Gautam and Tanuja Kanwar then starred with three wickets each.

Possible XI: Beth Mooney (wk), Dayalan Hemalatha, Harleen Deol, Phoebe Litchfield, Ashleigh Gardner (c), Deandra Dottin, Bharti Fulmali, Kashvee Gautam, Priya Mishra, Tanuja Kanwar, Meghna Singh.

Delhi Capitals Women

Meg Lanning’s side has qualified for the playoffs and a big win here could even send them straight into the final. They have 10 points from seven games with a net run rate of 0.482. Only Mumbai Indians can reach 12 points among other teams. In their previous game, they smashed RCB women by nine wickets. Shafali Verma struck 80 not-out in 43 deliveries and Jess Jonassen made 61* off 38, chasing down 148 with 27 balls to spare.

Possible XI: Shafali Verma, Meg Lanning (c), Jess Jonassen, Jemimah Rodrigues, Annabel Sutherland, Marizanne Kapp, Sarah Bryce (wk), Minnu Mani, Shikha Pandey, Arundhati Reddy, Radha Yadav.

Where to Watch GJ-W vs DEL-W WPL 2025

Check out the details of where to watch the Gujarat Giants Women vs Delhi Capitals Women WPL match.

The live telecast for WPL will be available on Sports 18 and Star Sports Network. Live streaming will be available on Disney+Hotstar.

Fans from England can catch all the live action on Sky Sports.

In Australia, the WPL matches can be watched on Fox Sports.

SuperSports is the official broadcasting partner in South Africa.

Toss Prediction

The teams have preferred chasing this season, with the team batting second winning 12 out of 15 games. With the nature of the surface largely unknown, expect the toss-winning captain to opt to field first.

GJ-W vs DEL-W WPL – Key Points

Take a look at the weather forecast, key matchup, and favourites to get a better picture of the match.

Weather conditions

As per the forecast, Lucknow is expected to witness mostly clear weather on Friday evening. There will be little to no cloud cover and zero threat of rain. There will be low humidity at around 27%, with the temperature ranging between 15°C to 22°C.

Favourites to win the match – Delhi Capitals Women

The bookmakers have Delhi Capitals Women as favourites heading into this match. DC Women have a 59% chance of winning this game.

Key matchup

Jess Jonassen the bowler holds an upper hand over Ash Gardner in T20 cricket. The left-arm orthodox spinner has dismissed Gardner five times while conceding 90 runs in 82 deliveries.

