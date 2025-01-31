JSK vs DSG Predictions: Match tips and analysis for Joburg Super Kings vs Durban’s Super Giants Match 29 in Johannesburg

Joburg Super Kings look to seal their semifinal spot with a win at home

Joburg Super Kings will host Durban’s Super Giants in the 29th match of the SA20 on Saturday, February 1. The match will be played at The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg, with the action scheduled to kick off at 9:00 PM IST.

Check out our analysis for the JSK vs DSG match with the top betting tips and predictions.

JSK vs DSG Predictions – SA20 2025 – Best Bets

Here are some of the best bets for this Joburg Super Kings vs Durban’s Super Giants SA20 match.

Lutho Sipamla to be the top JSK bowler 1st innings – 1xBet @ 7.00, BET HERE

Lutho Sipamla has been excellent for Joburg Super Kings in the second half of the competition. The right arm seamer has taken 11 wickets in seven games in the season at an economy of 7.03. Sipamla has picked three wickets in each of the last three innings.

Marcus Stoinis to score over 22.5 performance points – Parimatch @ 1.85, BET HERE

Marcus Stoinis made 55 off 40 in the previous game and picked up a wicket. The Australian all-rounder had a pretty good campaign with the bat in the recent BBL as well.

Joburg Super Kings to win – Stake @ 1.63, BET HERE

Joburg Super Kings have been in much better form compared to the Super Giants. They have also won three games at their home venue this season with one getting washed out. Joburg’s batting unit has fired in the second half of the tournament with bowlers doing a great job. The Durban side has struggled in both departments.

Venue and Pitch Analysis

Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg has not been ideal for batting this season with bowlers finding good assistance. Four matches have been hosted here this season, with the average first innings score of just 135. The previous game had a slightly better pitch with both teams scoring over 150.

ALSO READ:

JSK vs DSG Odds SA20 2025

1xBet Parimatch Stake Rajabets BC Game Joburg Super Kings win the match 1.63 1.6 1.55 1.57 1.57 Durban’s Super Giants win the match 2.29 2.33 2.35 2.3 2.3

Joburg Super Kings win the match 1xBet 1.63 Parimatch 1.6 Stake 1.55 Rajabets 1.57 BC Game 1.57 Durban’s Super Giants win the match 1xBet 2.29 Parimatch 2.33 Stake 2.35 Rajabets 2.3 BC Game 2.3

Head-to-Head Record JSK vs DSG

The head-to-head record between these two teams is in favour of Joburg Super Kings. The two teams have faced off six times, with the Super Kings winning four and Durban’s Super Giants claiming two games.

Joburg Super Kings

Joburg Super Kings have 19 points to their credit with four wins from nine games. They can secure their spot in the semifinals with a win here. In the previous game, they hammered Paarl Royals by seven wickets. Donovan Ferreira and Lutho Sipamla bagged three wickets each before Faf du Plessis smashed 87 off 55.

Possible XI: Devon Conway, Faf du Plessis (c), Leus du Plooy, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Wihan Lubbe, Donovan Ferreira, Evan Jones, Hardus Viljoen, Imran Tahir, Lutho Sipamla, Matheesha Pathirana

Durban’s Super Giants

Durban’s Super Giants had a disappointing campaign and are out of contention for the top four spots. They won only one game in the tournament and lost six times with two games getting washed out. Since winning their opening match of the season, the Super Giants just haven’t been able to get over the line.

Possible XI: Quinton de Kock (wk), Brandon King, Bryce Parsons, Kane Williamson, Heinrich Klaasen, Marcus Stoinis, JJ Smuts, Wiaan Mulder, Keshav Maharaj (c), Junior Dala, Noor Ahmad

Where to Watch JSK vs DSG SA20 2025

Check out the details of where to watch the Joburg Super Kings vs Durban’s Super Giants SA20 match in Durban.

The live telecast will be available on Star Sports Network channels. Live streaming will be available on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

In South Africa, you can catch all the live action on Supersport TV.

Toss Prediction

All three resulted games this season were won by the chasing teams. The team winning the toss has opted to bowl first in 29 out of 39 SA20 matches played at this ground. Expect either captain to choose to bowl first.

JSK vs DSG SA20 – Key Points

Take a look at the weather forecast, key matchup and favourites to get a better picture of the match.

Weather conditions

The weather in Johannesburg could play a spoilsport in this game. It is expected to be cloudy on Saturday evening with a possibility of thunderstorms. The radar shows around a 50% chance of precipitation after 7 pm local time. The humidity levels will be around 56% with wind gusts blowing up to 22 kmph. The temperature should range between 24°C to 27°C.

Favourites to win the match – Joburg Super Kings

The bookmakers have placed Joburg Super Kings as strong favourites to win this match with a 61% chance of winning.

Key matchup

Keshav Maharaj has an excellent record against Faf du Plessis. He has conceded 63 runs from 57 deliveries and has dismissed the batter three times.