Match prediction for Joburg Super Kings vs Paarl Royals Match 26 in Johannesburg

Hot and cold Joburg Super Kings hope to deliver at home against in-form Royals

Joburg Super Kings will host Paarl Royals in the 26th match of the SA20 on Thursday, January 30. The match will take place at The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg, with the action scheduled to begin at 9:00 PM IST.

JSK vs PR Prediction – SA20 2025 – Best Bets

Here are some of the best bets for this Joburg Super Kings vs Paarl Royals SA20 match.

Joe Root has been making a case for his return to England’s T20 side with his performances in the SA20. He has scored 279 runs in the season at an average of 56 while striking at 140. Root has hit three half centuries in the competition and remains their most secure batter.

The Afghanistan spinner seems to have rediscovered his best in the ongoing tournament. Mujeeb Ur Rahman is the leading wicket-taker in the season at an economy of 6.75. Expect him to continue his good run against this opposition.

Paarl Royals have had the upper hand over the Super Kings in the head-to-head record and also have much better form. Their bowling attack of Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Bjorn Fortuin, Dunith Wellalage, Dayyaan Galiem and Joe Root has been terrific while Kwena Maphaka was impressive in the last game. Royals’ top five have been in good touch, though David Miller’s absence could hurt.

Venue and Pitch Analysis

The pitches at The Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg have been bowling friendly this season. Both pacers and spinners have found assistance while batters have struggled to time the ball. The average first innings score at this venue this season reads 132 after three games.

JSK vs PR Odds SA20 2025

1xBet Parimatch Stake BC Game Rajabets Joburg Super Kings win the match 1.97 2.09 2 2 2 Paarl Royals win the match 1.85 1.74 1.75 1.75 1.75

Head-to-Head Record JSK vs PR

Paarl Royals have dominated the head-to-head record between these two teams, winning four out of six games. Joburg Super Kings came out on top once while one match had no result due to rain.

Joburg Super Kings

Joburg Super Kings occupy the fourth spot on the league table with 15 points from eight games. They have won three games and have lost four, including a six-wicket defeat in the last game against Pretoria Capitals. Batting first, JSK could only manage 99/9 in their 20 overs and Lutho Sipamla’s 3 for 26 wasn’t enough to make a game out of it.

Possible XI: Devon Conway, Faf du Plessis (c), Jonny Bairstow (wk), Wihan Lubbe, Moeen Ali, Donovan Ferreira, Evan Jones, Hardus Viljoen, Imran Tahir, Lutho Sipamla, Matheesha Pathirana

Paarl Royals

Paarl Royals became the first team in the SA20 to complete a clean sweep at home in a season. They sit at the top of the table with 28 points from eight games, having lost only once. In the previous game, they defeated Durban’s Super Giants by six wickets after another impressive performance by bowlers. Captain David Miller could be doubtful for this game as he went off the field in the last game and didn’t bat.

Possible XI: Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Joe Root, Rubin Hermann, Mitchell Van Buuren, Dewan Marais, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Dunith Wellalage, Dayyaan Galiem, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Bjorn Fortuin, Kwena Maphaka

Where to Watch JSK vs PR SA20 2025

Check out the details of where to watch the Joburg Super Kings vs Paarl Royals SA20 match.

The live telecast will be available on Star Sports Network channels. Live streaming will be available on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

In South Africa, you can catch all the live action on Supersport TV.

Toss Prediction

Both games with a result this season were won by the chasing sides. Moreover, the team winning the toss has opted to bowl first here in 28 out of 38 SA20 matches. Expect that trend to continue.

JSK vs PR SA20 – Key Points

Take a look at the weather forecast, key matchup and favourites to get a better picture of the match.

Weather conditions

The weather in Johannesburg is expected to be mainly clear on Thursday evening with some cloud cover. The radar shows around a 10% chance of precipitation. The humidity levels will be around 48% with wind gusts blowing up to 24 kmph. The temperature should range between 20°C to 24°C.

Favourites to win the match – Paarl Royals

As per the bookmakers, Paarl Royals will be favourites ahead of this match with a 59% chance of winning. Royals have been the best side in the competition so far.

Key matchup

Faf du Plessis has faced 10 deliveries from Mujeeb Ur Rahman and has scored only five runs while getting dismissed once.