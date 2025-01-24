MICT vs DSG Predictions: Match analysis and tips for MI Cape Town vs Durban’s Super Giants Match 21 in Cape Town

MI Cape Town aim to break their Super Giants jinx

The match no. 21 of the SA20 2025 will witness MI Cape Town and Durban’s Super Giants going head to head on January 25. The two teams will lock horns at Newlands, Cape Town, with the match scheduled to start at 9:00 PM IST.

Check out our analysis for the MICT vs DSG match with the top betting tips and predictions.

MICT vs DSG Predictions – SA20 – Best Bets

Here are some of the best bets for this MI Cape Town vs Durban’s Super Giants SA20 match.

Noor Ahmad to be the top DSG bowler – 1xBet @ 3.40, BET HERE

Noor Ahmad is in the form of his life and has been bamboozling the batters on any type of surface. He has taken nine wickets in the ongoing tournament at an economy of 6.81, including best figures of 4 for 25. He will be the biggest threat for MICT in this encounter.

MI Cape Town to win – Parimatch @ 1.72, BET HERE

MI Cape Town have not beaten Durban’s Super Giants in their previous five encounters but DSG’s current form hasn’t been great. Noor Ahmad has been in incredible form but the rest of the side is struggling. MICT have a potent bowling attack and the top order is in pretty good touch.

Rassie van der Dussen to be top MICT batter – Stake @ 3.25, BET HERE

Rassie van der Dussen has been solid at the top of the order for MICT. He has scored 228 runs from six innings at an average of 57 and strike rate of 128. He smashed 91 not-out earlier in the tournament and was unbeaten on 35 off 32 against DSG before rain denied any further play.

Venue and Pitch Analysis

Newlands, Cape Town is generally a balanced venue with good assistance for bowlers. Batters can score big runs here if they get set and the ball comes onto the bat nicely under lights. The venue has hosted a total of 22 matches in the SA20, with the average first innings score of 156.

MICT vs DSG Odds SA20

1xBet Parimatch Stake BC Game Rajabets MI Cape Town win the match 1.71 1.71 1.7 1.7 1.7 Durban’s Super Giants win the match 2.163 2.13 2.1 2.05 2.05

Head-to-Head Record MICT vs DSG

The head-to-head record between these two sides is lopsided with Durban’s Super Giants winning all four games in the first two seasons. Their earlier clash in this season was washed out.

MI Cape Town

MI Cape Town are in the top half of the table with 16 points from six games, having won three and lost two. Their previous fixture against DSG was called off after 11 overs due to rain. MI Cape Town have Ryan Rickleton, Rassie van der Dussen, George Linde, Dewald Brevis and Delano Potgieter in good form with the bat. Their bowling unit boasts of Trent Boult, Kagiso Rabada, Rashid Khan and Linde.

Possible XI: Rassie van der Dussen, Ryan Rickelton (wk), Reeza Hendricks, Colin Ingram, Dewald Brevis, Delano Potgieter, George Linde, Corbin Bosch, Rashid Khan (c), Kagiso Rabada, Trent Boult

Durban’s Super Giants

Durban’s Super Giants are reeling at the bottom with eight points from seven games. They have won only one game and lost four while two games ended in no results. Moving Quinton de Kock back to the top has helped the batting unit but Heinrich Klaasen’s form remains a concern. In the bowling attack, Noor Ahmad needs better support.

Possible XI: Matthew Breetzke, Quinton de Kock (wk), Kane Williamson, JJ Smuts, Wiaan Mulder, Heinrich Klaasen, Dwaine Pretorius, Keshav Maharaj (c), Junior Dala, Noor Ahmad, Naveen-ul-Haq

Where to Watch MICT vs DSG SA20

Check out the details of where to watch the MI Cape Town vs Durban’s Super Giants SA20 match in Durban’s.

The live telecast will be available on Star Sports Network channels. Live streaming will be available on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

In South Africa, you can catch all the live action on Supersport TV.

Toss Prediction

Newlands is a good venue for chasing, with 13 out of 22 matches played in the SA20 being won by the team batting second. With that record, teams are likely to prefer bowling first.

MICT vs DSG SA20 – Key Points

Take a look at the weather forecast, key matchup and favourites to get a better picture of the match.

Weather conditions

Looking at the forecast, Cape Town should witness clear and humid weather in the evening. The radar shows zero chance of precipitation so the match will not have any threat of rain. The temperatures could hover between 20 to 24 degree Celsius, with a high humidity of around 90%.

Favourites to win the match – MI Cape Town

The bookmakers have MI Cape Town as the more likely winners of this match with a 58% chance of winning. MICT are playing at home and have been in better form.

Key matchup

Quinton de Kock vs Trent Boult could be a fascinating contest in the powerplay. The left-arm pacer has dismissed the batter five times in 51 deliveries while conceding 63 runs.