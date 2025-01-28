Match prediction for MI Cape Town vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape Match 25 in Cape Town.

MI Cape Town aim for a double over Sunrisers as the semi-final race intensifies

The match no. 25 of the SA20 2025 will witness MI Cape Town and Sunrisers Eastern Cape locking on January 27. The match will be hosted at Newlands in Cape Town, with the action set to begin at 9:00 PM IST.

Check out our analysis for the MICT vs SEC match with the top betting tips and predictions.

MICT vs SEC Predictions – SA20 – Best Bets

Here are some of the best bets for this MI Cape Town vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape SA20 match.

Ryan Rickelton to be the top MICT batter – 1xBet @ 4.00, BET HERE

Ryan Rickelton is in phenomenal form in recent times and has smashed two fifties in four games he has played in this tournament. Earlier, he blasted 89 off 39 against Joburg Super Kings and hit 63 off 41 in the previous outing. He has scored 708 runs in the last two SA20 seasons at a strike rate of 175, with seven fifties.

MI Cape Town to win – Parimatch @ 1.71, BET HERE

MI Cape Town obliterated Sunrisers Eastern Cape in their fortress. Playing at home, they will hold an edge with the likes of Ryan Rickelton, Rassie van der Dussen, Dewald Brevis, George Linde and Delano Potgieter in good form with the bat. Sunrisers have been heavily dependent on Aiden Markram, Tristan Stubbs and Marco Jansen for run-scoring.

Marco Jansen to be the top SEC bowler – Stake @ 3.55, BET HERE

The tall left-arm pacer has been in sensational form in the ongoing SA20. Marco Jansen has taken 12 wickets from eight games at an exceptional economy of 6.12 with best figures of 4 for 13. Expect him to continue making a big impact for his side.

Venue and Pitch Analysis

Newlands, Cape Town is a venue where pitches are balanced with some help for both batters and bowlers. The average first innings score at the venue in SA20 reads 156 from 23 games. The previous game between MICT and DSG saw the pitch slowing down a bit in the second innings.

ALSO READ:

MICT vs SEC Odds SA20

1xBet Parimatch BC Game Rajabets Stake MI Cape Town win the match 1.65 1.71 1.65 1.65 1.7 Sunrisers Eastern Cape win the match 2.25 2.17 2.15 2.15 2.1

MI Cape Town win the match 1xBet 1.65 Parimatch 1.71 BC Game 1.65 Rajabets 1.65 Stake 1.7 Sunrisers Eastern Cape win the match 1xBet 2.25 Parimatch 2.17 BC Game 2.15 Rajabets 2.15 Stake 2.1

Head-to-Head Record MICT vs SEC

Sunrisers Eastern Cape dominate the head-to-head record between these two teams. They have won four of the five matches so far with MI Cape Town winning the most recent one by 92 runs.

MI Cape Town

MI Cape Town occupy the second spot on the league table with 21 points to their credit from seven games. They have won four games, three of which came with bonus points, and have lost twice. In the previous game, they hammered Durban’s Super Giants by seven wickets on the back of a solid bowling performance and Ryan Rickelton’s half century.

Possible XI: Rassie van der Dussen, Ryan Rickelton (wk), Reeza Hendricks, Sediqullah Atal, Dewald Brevis, Delano Potgieter, George Linde, Corbin Bosch, Rashid Khan (c), Kagiso Rabada, Trent Boult

Sunrisers Eastern Cape

The Aiden Markram-led side lost their first three games of the season before bouncing back with four straight wins. Their winning streak ended in the previous game, where they were smashed by Joburg Super Kings. They had four batters dismissed for a duck in the top five. David Bedingham (48) and Tristan Stubbs (37) fought well with the bat but 118 just wasn’t enough for their bowlers to mount any pressure.

Possible XI: David Bedingham, Zak Crawley, Tom Abell, Jordan Hermann, Aiden Markram (c), Tristan Stubbs (wk), Marco Jansen, Liam Dawson, Simon Harmer, Ottneil Baartman, Richard Gleeson

Where to Watch MICT vs SEC SA20

Check out the details of where to watch the MI Cape Town vs Sunrisers Eastern Cape SA20 match in Durban’s.

The live telecast will be available on Star Sports Network channels. Live streaming will be available on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

In South Africa, you can catch all the live action on Supersport TV.

Toss Prediction

Chasing is the ideal option at Newlands with 14 out of 23 matches being won by the team batting second. Considering that record, the team winning the toss is likely to bowl first.

MICT vs SEC SA20 – Key Points

Take a look at the weather forecast, key matchup and favourites to get a better picture of the match.

Weather conditions

The weather could be an issue for this match with Cape Town likely to be cloudy and humid on Wednesday evening. There could be over 95% cloud cover with around a 25% chance of precipitation. The humidity levels are expected to be very high at 91% while the temperatures range between 18 to 23 degree Celsius.

Favourites to win the match – MI Cape Town

MI Cape Town are favourites heading into this encounter, with the bookmakers giving them a 58% chance of winning. They are in pretty good form and will be playing in home conditions.

Key matchup

Ryan Rickelton has smashed 31 runs off 19 balls against the Sunrisers spearhead Marco Jansen but has been dismissed once. This contest could be the deciding factor in this game.