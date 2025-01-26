News
Last updated: January 26, 2025

Who Is Keagan Lion-Cachet? A journey from University Cricketer to SA20 star

Sandip Pawar
Sandip Pawar

The Pretoria Capitals rookie Keagan Lion-Cachet impressed one and all on his SA20 debut with a 28-run knock against Sunrisers Eastern Cape. 

Having been informed about his inclusion in the Pretoria Capitals playing XI with just about half an hour to go, Keagan Lion-Cachet had no time to gather his thoughts or to call his family. Eventually he did manage to compose himself and deliver an impressive performance. 

Speaking in the post-match interview, Lion-Cachet seemed overjoyed with the opportunity to play on the big stage. “I think it’s very easy to lose your head. The vibe was awesome. I’m so privileged to be in this opportunity and in this space. So, I couldn’t be more thankful,” said Lion-Cachet.

Promising outing on the SA20 debut 

The 22-year-old youngster had a baptism with fire when the struggling Pretoria Capitals took on Sunrisers Eastern Cape in an away fixture at Gqeberha on January 22nd. Chasing a target of 150 on a tricky pitch, Capitals top order collapsed and were four down for 28. 

Coming in to bat in that dire situation, Lion-Cachet showed great composure against the fiery Sunrisers bowling attack. He made 28 runs in 27 deliveries with four fours, and though it lasted short, the innings was full of promise. The right-hand batter played some delightful strokes in his debut knock, including a couple of cover drives. 

ALSO READ: 

From University cricketer to SA20 – Keagan Lion-Cachet’s rapid rise 

Before making his SA20 debut, Lion-Cachet did not have a single game to his name in competitive cricket. It was a big step up for him, going from University level to the SA20. His overwhelming feelings were quite understandable as he was now playing in front of an almost packed arena. 

Lion-Cachet grabbed the attention of Pretoria Capitals through his performances in amateur cricket, playing for Tuks Cricket and in the National Premier League. In October last year, he was drafted into the Capitals squad. 

Can Keagan Lion-Cachet become a big name in South Africa cricket? 

The young wicketkeeper batter certainly passes the eye test as he seems to have the temperament and skill to tackle bowlers at this level. He looked pretty organised in defence and was getting in good positions to play his shots. 

Now that he has the big nervy moment out of the way, his next challenge would be to pile on runs in domestic cricket for the Titans. There is potential and if Lion-Cachet can keep living up to it, he could be amongst the top Protea stars in future.

Keagan Lion-Cachet
Pretoria Capitals
SA20
SA20 2025

