Jasprit Bumrah Injury Update
Champions Trophy 2025
Last updated: January 27, 2025

Jasprit Bumrah Injury Update: Will India’s Main Hope Be Fit for Champions Trophy 2025?

Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul

Jasprit Bumrah has been included in the squad for the Champions Trophy and named for the third ODI against England on February 12 in Ahmedabad.

Jasprit Bumrah Injury Update

According to TOI, Jasprit Bumrah’s fitness continues to be a worry for Indian cricket. The back injury would be checked upon by orthopedic surgeon Dr. Rowan Schouten in New Zealand and a consultation visit is in line with the report and feedback. The BCCI is already preparing a backup plan, as Bumrah’s recovery timeline may make it difficult for him to be ready for the ICC Champions Trophy next month.

Jasprit Bumrah has been included in the squad for the Champions Trophy and named for the third ODI against England on February 12 in Ahmedabad. However, expectations surrounding his fitness remain low. Changes to the Champions Trophy squad can be made until February 11, and Harshit Rana has already been named for the first two ODIs against England. Whether the selectors continue with Rana if Bumrah is unfit for the tournament will be a key decision.

BCCI Medical Team Maintains Contact with New Zealand Specialist

Sources suggest that Mohammed Siraj, given his experience, could also be considered as a replacement if needed. A BCCI official revealed that the board’s medical team is in regular contact with Dr. Rowan Schouten in New Zealand, who is monitoring Bumrah’s back injury. Although a visit to New Zealand was planned for Bumrah, it hasn’t taken place yet. The timeline for Bumrah’s recovery remains tight, with officials admitting it would take a miracle for him to regain full fitness in time.

“The BCCI medical team is in touch with Schouten in New Zealand. The board had also planned a visit for Bumrah to New Zealand. But that hasn’t happened yet. The selectors know it will be a miracle if Bumrah turns up 100% fit in the given timeline,” a BCCI source told TOI.

ALSO READ:

  • CSK Breathe a Sign of Relief as Key Pair Finds Form in Franchise Leagues Ahead of IPL 2025 Season
  • 3 Factors That Could Decide Lucknow Super Giants’ Fate in IPL 2025
  • 3 Factors That Could Decide Punjab Kings’ Fate in IPL 2025

Slim Chances of Bumrah Being Fully Fit Before Champions Trophy

Jasprit Bumrah, who had surgery on his back after missing the T20 World Cup in 2022, is dealing with back discomfort again. He missed the second innings of the Sydney Test earlier this month due to the issue. Bumrah and other key fast bowlers were asked to take three weeks off from all physical activities, including training, as part of a recovery process called offloading.

The BCCI’s medical team recently evaluated Bumrah after the three-week rest period. His reports will be sent to his doctor in New Zealand for further advice, and a decision about sending him there for consultation will depend on the feedback. Both the board and Bumrah are being cautious to ensure his long-term fitness. The selectors have been asked to plan for a backup, as his chances of being fully fit in time are slim.

“The reports will be shared with his doctor in New Zealand. Sending Bumrah to New Zealand will depend on the feedback. The board and Bumrah himself are not willing to push hard given his significance over a long period of time,” the source said.

“The selectors will only be informed if he is ready to take the field after the entire process is complete. The selectors will need to keep a backup plan ready for him. It will be a miracle if Bumrah makes it,” the source added.

