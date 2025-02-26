MUM-W vs UP-W Predictions, Odds & Betting Tips – WPL 2025, Match 11 – 26/02/2025

Match prediction for Mumbai Indians Women vs UP Warriorz Women Match 11 in Bengaluru.

MUM-W vs UP-W Predictions: Coming off a Super over victory, UP Warriorz look to carry momentum against Mumbai Indians

Match No. 11 of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2025 will have Mumbai Indians Women and UP Warriorz Women taking on each other on February 26. The two teams will lock horns at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, with the action scheduled to begin at 7:30 PM IST.

Check out our analysis for the MUM-W vs UP-W match with the top betting tips and predictions.

MUM-W vs UP-W Predictions – WPL 2025 – Best Bets

Here are some of the best bets for this Mumbai Indians Women vs UP Warriorz Women WPL match.

Nat Sciver-Brunt over 45.5 performance points

Nat Sciver-Brunt has been terrific in the tournament, scoring 179 runs and picking four wickets. She has a stellar record in the WPL, with 683 runs at an average of 43 and 24 wickets at an economy of 7.70.

Mumbai Indians to win

Mumbai Indians have a stronger side on paper, with the likes of Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur, Hayley Matthews, Amelia Kerr, and Shabnim Ismail. UP Warriorz’s two victories this season have come from freak individual performances.

Sophie Ecclestone to be the top UP Warriorz bowler

Sophie Ecclestone is arguably the best bowler. She has great numbers in the WPL, claiming 30 wickets from 21 games at an economy of 6.57.

Venue and Pitch Analysis

Pitches at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, have generally been batting-friendly with bowlers finding little to no assistance. The venue has hosted 15 matches in the WPL and the average batting first score stands at 155. In three games played here this season, the team batting first has scored 167, 177, 180, and 127.

MUM-W vs UP-W Odds WPL 2025

1xBet Parimatch Stake Rajabets BC Game MI Women win the match 1.56 1.58 1.57 1.6 1.6 UP Warriorz win the match 2.47 2.30 2.35 2.3 2.4

Head-to-Head Record MUM-W vs UP-W

Mumbai Indians and UP Warriorz have faced each other five times in the WPL. The MI women have three games while UP Warriorz came out victorious on two occasions.

Mumbai Indians Women

Harmanpreet Kaur’s Mumbai Indians have played three games in the season so far, winning two and losing one. In the previous contest, they defeated RCB Women in a thrilling last-over finish. Amanjot Kaur was the pick of the bowlers with 3 for 22 when others were ineffective. Chasing 168, Nat Sciver-Brunt struck 42 off 21 while Harmanpreet made 50 off 38. Amanjot scored 34 off 27 to take them over the line and was awarded as the player of the match.

Possible XI: Yastika Bhatia (wk), Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Amelia Kerr, Sajeevan Sajana, Amanjot Kaur, G Kamalini, Sanskriti Gupta, Shabnim Ismail, Parunika Sisodia.

UP Warriorz Women

UP Warriorz are coming off an incredible super-over win against RCB Women. Chasing 181, the game looked out of reach for them but Sophie Ecclestone smashed 33 off 19. Needing 18 off the final over to win, they managed to tie the game. UP Warriorz could only get eight runs in the super over but Ecclestone stepped up again, conceding only four runs to clinch a narrow victory. Tahlia McGrath has failed in the season so far and could be replaced by Chamari Athapaththu.

Possible XI: Kiran Navgire, Chamari Athapaththu, Vrinda Dinesh, Deepti Sharma (c), Shweta Sehrawat, Grace Harris, Chinelle Henry, Uma Chetry (wk), Sophie Ecclestone, Saima Thakor, Kranti Goud.

Where to Watch MUM-W vs UP-W WPL 2025

Check out the details of where to watch the Mumbai Indians Women vs UP Warriorz Women WPL match.

The live telecast for WPL will be available on Sports 18 and Star Sports Network. Live streaming will be available on JioHotstar.

Fans from England can catch all the live action on Sky Sports.

Australian viewers can watch the match on Fox Sports.

In South Africa, fans can tune into SuperSports.

Toss Prediction

Nine out of 15 WPL matches played at the venue were won by the team batting second. With the dew factor likely to come into play, the team winning the toss should look to field first.

MUM-W vs UP-W WPL – Key Points

Take a look at the weather forecast, key matchup, and favourites to get a better idea of the match.

Weather conditions

The weather in Bengaluru on Wednesday evening could be partly cloudy. There could be around 70% cloud cover but the radar shows no threat of rain. The humidity levels are likely to be around 47%, with wind gusts travelling at up to 39 kmph. As for the temperature, it should range between 19 to 23 degrees Celsius.

Favourites to win the match – Mumbai Indians Women

As per the betting markets, Mumbai Indians Women are favourites heading into this match, with a 64% chance of winning.

Key matchup

Harmanpreet Kaur has made only 25 runs off 26 balls in T20s and has been dismissed once. This battle between the two in the middle overs could be key.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.