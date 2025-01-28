Match prediction for Pretoria Capitals vs Joburg Super Kings Match 24 in Centurion

The Super Kings hope to cement their semi-final spot while Capitals in a ‘do-or-die’ situation

Joburg Super Kings will take on Pretoria Capitals in the 24th match of the SA20 on January 28. The contest will be hosted at the SuperSport Park, Centurion, with the action scheduled to kick off at 9:00 PM IST.

PC vs JSK Predictions – SA20 2025 – Best Bets

Here are some of the best bets for this Pretoria Capitals vs Joburg Super Kings SA20 match.

Devon Conway to be the top JSK batter 1st innings

Devon Conway had a poor start to the season but regained his form in the last couple of games, scoring 43 and 76 not-out against Sunrisers Eastern Cape. The left-hand batter is amongst the most consistent batters in the game with a proven record.

Will Jacks to score over 36.5 performance points

Will Jacks’ all-round skill set is key for Pretoria Capitals. He has taken four wickets in the last three games and made 56 runs with the bat in the last game. Though not at his best, Jacks is an appealing option to put your money on.

Joburg Super Kings to win

Joburg Super Kings are coming off a morale-boosting win in the previous game and boast of a stronger side on paper. They have a more in-form batting line-up with Faf du Plessis, Devon Conway, Jonny Bairstow and Donovan Ferreira among runs. The Capitals, on the other hand, have struggled badly.

Venue and Pitch Analysis

Centurion is the best venue in the country for batting with short boundaries and flat pitches. The average first score at this ground in the SA20 stands at 186. Earlier, the match against Sunrisers Eastern Cape had an exaggerated assistance for pacers but returned to the usual in the next game, with over 420 runs across two innings.

PC vs JSK Odds SA20 2025

1xBet Parimatch Stake Rajabets BC Game Pretoria Capitals win the match 2.10 2.10 2.10 2 2 Joburg Super Kings win the match 1.75 1.73 1.70 1.75 1.75

Head-to-Head Record PC vs JSK

These two teams have faced each other five times with Joburg Super Kings winning two and Pretoria Capitals claiming one game. The last two matches were washed out due to rain.

Pretoria Capitals

Pretoria Capitals haven’t had a great season, with batting and bowling not clicking consistently enough. They have nine points from seven games with one victory and four defeats while two of their games were washed out. In their most recent fixture, they lost by 11 runs against Paarl Royals while chasing 141.

Possible XI: Will Jacks, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Kyle Verreynne (wk), Rilee Rossouw (c), Marques Ackerman, Keagan Lion-Cachet, James Neesham, Senuran Muthusamy, Migael Pretorius, Eathan Bosch, Jason Behrendorff

Joburg Super Kings

Joburg Super Kings are placed fourth on table with 15 points from seven games, having won three and lost three with one no result. Having lost three on the bounce, JSK returned to winning ways with a comprehensive nine-wicket win over Sunrisers Eastern Cape. Lutho Sipamla and Hardus Viljoen ran through the opponent before Devon Conway made an unbeaten 76 to chase down 119 in 14 overs.

Possible XI: Devon Conway, Faf du Plessis (c), Jonny Bairstow (wk), Wihan Lubbe, Moeen Ali, Donovan Ferreira, Evan Jones, Hardus Viljoen, Imran Tahir, Lutho Sipamla, Matheesha Pathirana

Where to Watch PC vs JSK SA20 2025

Check out the details of where to watch the Joburg Super Kings vs Pretoria Capitals SA20 match in Durban.

The live telecast will be available on Star Sports Network channels. Live streaming will be available on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

In South Africa, you can catch all the live action on Supersport TV.

Toss Prediction

Around 58% of the matches hosted here in the SA20 were won by the team batting first. But teams would still like a target in front of them on a good wicket. Expect the toss-winning team to opt to bowl first.

PC vs JSK SA20 – Key Points

Take a look at the weather forecast, key matchup and favourites to get a better picture of the match.

Weather conditions

The weather in Centurion is expected to be clear for this fixture on Tuesday evening with no threat of rain. The humidity levels will be around 38% with wind gusts blowing up to 37 kmph. As for the temperature, it should range between 19°C to 24°C.

Favourites to win the match – Joburg Super Kings

As per the bookmakers, Joburg Super Kings will be favourites ahead of this match with a 59% chance of winning. Though playing away from home, they are coming off a dominant win in the last game.

Key matchup

Kyle Verreynne has scored 9 off 13 against the veteran leg-spinner Imran Tahir in the shorter format.