UP-W vs DEL-W Predictions, Odds & Betting Tips – WPL 2025, Match 6 – 19/02/2025

Match prediction for UP Warriorz Women vs Delhi Capitals Women Match 6 in Vadodara.

UP-W vs DEL-W Predictions: UP Warriorz Women hope to get off the mark as they take on Delhi Capitals

The sixth match of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2025 will witness UP Warriorz and Delhi Capitals square off on Wednesday, February 19. Kotambi Stadium, Vadodara will be hosting its last game of the season, with the action scheduled to kick off at 7:30 PM IST.

Check out our analysis for the UP-W vs DEL-W match with the top betting tips and predictions.

UP-W vs DEL-W Predictions – WPL 2025 – Best Bets

Here are some of the best bets for this UP Warriorz Women vs Delhi Capitals Women WPL match.

Marizanne Kapp over 32.5 performance points – 1xBet @ 1.84, BET HERE

Marizanne Kapp didn’t look at her usual level in the previous game after returning from illness but should be back at her best soon. Kapp has 20 wickets in the WPL at 6.19 economy while scoring 268 runs at an average of nearly 30.

Delhi Capitals to win – Parimatch @ 1.72, BET HERE

Delhi Capitals boast of a better and more all-round bowling unit compared to UP Warriorz, who rely heavily on spinners. They also have a much stronger batting unit with the likes of Shafali Verma, Meg Lanning, Jemimah Rodrigues, Annabel Sutherland, and Marizanne Kapp.

Sophie Ecclestone to be the top UP Warriorz Women bowler – Stake @ 3.90, BET HERE

Sophie Ecclestone is one of the best spinners in the world and has a terrific record in the WPL. She has taken 29 wickets in the league from just 18 games at an economy of 6.45 and strike rate of 14.6.

Venue and Pitch Analysis

Kotambi Stadium, Vadodara has produced good pitches in this tournament, with batters getting great value for their shots. Flat pitch and quick outfield has meant plenty of runs on offer. The average batting first score here reads 162 after five games. So you can expect a good pitch for this game as well.

ALSO READ:

UP-W vs DEL-W Odds WPL 2025

1xBet Stake Parimatch BC Game Rajabets UP Warriorz win the match 2.31 2.20 2.22 2.3 2.3 DC Women win the match 1.64 1.65 1.62 1.57 1.57

UP Warriorz win the match 1xBet 2.31 Stake 2.20 Parimatch 2.22 BC Game 2.3 Rajabets 2.3 DC Women win the match 1xBet 1.64 Stake 1.65 Parimatch 1.62 BC Game 1.57 Rajabets 1.57

Head-to-Head Record UP-W vs DEL-W

The head-to-head record between these two sides is in favour of Delhi Capitals. They have won three out of four encounters while UP Warriorz Women have come out on top once.

UP Warriorz Women

Deepti Sharma-led UP Warriorz suffered a six-wicket defeat against Gujarat Giants in the first game. Batting first, Deepti was the lone warrior with 39 off 27 as they could reach only 143. Sophie Ecclestone tried her best with the ball, claiming 2 for 16 in four overs but didn’t get the needed support. UP Warriorz had a decision to make for their four overseas spot, and they went with Alana King over Chamari Athapaththu.

Possible XI: Vrinda Dinesh, Kiran Navgire, Uma Chetry (wk), Tahlia McGrath, Deepti Sharma (c), Grace Harris, Shweta Sehrawat, Sophie Ecclestone, Alana King, Saima Thakor, Kranti Goud

Delhi Capitals Women

Delhi Capitals Women kicked off the season with a close two-wicket win against Mumbai Indians. They then lost to RCB Women by eight wickets. Jemimah Rodrigues scored 34 off 22 before Delhi had a big collapse, going from 60-1 to 87-5. Defending just 141, their bowlers couldn’t stop Smriti Mandhana. Marizanne Kapp and Jess Jonassen returned to the playing XI after missing the first game due to illness.

Possible XI: Shafali Verma, Meg Lanning (c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Annabel Sutherland, Marizanne Kapp, Jess Jonassen, Sarah Bryce (wk), Minnu Mani, Shikha Pandey, Arundhati Reddy, Radha Yadav

Where to Watch UP-W vs DEL-W WPL 2025

Check out the details of where to watch the UP Warriorz Women vs Delhi Capitals Women WPL match.

The live telecast for WPL will be available on Sports 18 and Star Sports Network. Live streaming will be available on Disney+Hotstar.

Fans from England can catch all the live action on Sky Sports.

In Australia, the WPL matches can be watched on Fox Sports.

SuperSports is the official broadcasting partner in South Africa.

Toss Prediction

Four games this season have been won by the chasing teams. Flat pitches and dew has made batting second a better option. Expect the toss-winning captain to opt to field first.

UP-W vs DEL-W WPL – Key Points

Take a look at the weather forecast, key matchup and favourites to get a better picture of the match.

Weather conditions

The weather in Vadodara could be partly cloudy and warm on Wednesday evening. However, rain should not be a concern as the radar shows zero chance of precipitation. The humidity levels are likely to be around 30%. The temperature should range between 24°C to 27°C, with wind gusts travelling at 20 kmph.

Favourites to win the match – Delhi Capitals Women

The bookmakers have Delhi Capitals Women as strong favourites heading into this match with a 59% chance of winning.

Key matchup

Jemimah Rodrigues has scored 21 runs from 17 deliveries against Sophie Ecclestone and has been dismissed once. This matchup in the middle overs could be crucial.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.