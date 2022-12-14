Aussie commentator calls Taijul 'Taj Mahal' on air; faces flak on social media

The commentator faced criticism from fans tuned into the Day 1 of the Chattogram Test series opener between hosts Bangladesh and India. 
 By Kashish Chadha Wed, 14 Dec 2022
Taijul Islam

Australian commentator Brad Hogg faced the wrath of fans over social media after horribly incorrect pronunciation of the name of Bangladesh left-arm spinner Taijul Islam. 

Hogg repeatedly called Islam, 'Taj Mahal', on air during the first session of the Test series opener between India and Bangladesh in Chattogram on Wednesday (December 14). 

Understanding Taijul Islam's name being the major bone of contention for Hogg, he ended up getting it woefully wrong and referred to him as Taj Mahal because of the similar rhyming of the two names. 

Subsequently, the former Australia wristspinner received criticism for the poor instance on commentary, with fans asking for the ex-cricketer to maintain better standards behind the mic. 

Fans call out Hogg after 'Taj Mahal' reference 

Fans reacted in shock and anger how could Brad Hogg get Taijul Islam's name as incorrect in pronunciation as he did, calling the cricketer 'Taj Mahal' as it rhymes with his name after finding it difficult to correctly address him on air. 

Here is how they reacted: 

Also Read: Sunil Narine appointed as the skipper of Abu Dhabi Knight Riders for the upcoming Ilt20 league

A jovial character off the field, someone fans otherwise enjoy hearing for his exciting voice especially during T20 games, Brad Hogg would be extremely disappointed with himself to have let them down on this occasion. 

From around the web