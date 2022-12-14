Aussie commentator calls Taijul 'Taj Mahal' on air; faces flak on social media

The commentator faced criticism from fans tuned into the Day 1 of the Chattogram Test series opener between hosts Bangladesh and India.

Australian commentator Brad Hogg faced the wrath of fans over social media after horribly incorrect pronunciation of the name of Bangladesh left-arm spinner Taijul Islam.

Hogg repeatedly called Islam, 'Taj Mahal', on air during the first session of the Test series opener between India and Bangladesh in Chattogram on Wednesday (December 14).

Understanding Taijul Islam's name being the major bone of contention for Hogg, he ended up getting it woefully wrong and referred to him as Taj Mahal because of the similar rhyming of the two names.

Subsequently, the former Australia wristspinner received criticism for the poor instance on commentary, with fans asking for the ex-cricketer to maintain better standards behind the mic.

Fans call out Hogg after 'Taj Mahal' reference

Fans reacted in shock and anger how could Brad Hogg get Taijul Islam's name as incorrect in pronunciation as he did, calling the cricketer 'Taj Mahal' as it rhymes with his name after finding it difficult to correctly address him on air.

Here is how they reacted:

Who is this commentator who is calling Taijul as Taj Mahal 😂😂. Is that Brad hogg?#INDvsBAN — Kartik (@elitecynic) December 14, 2022

Brad Hogg just referred to Taijul Islam as ‘Taj Mahal’. Back to mute. As cricket should be watched. #BANvsIND — Jamie Alter 😷 🇮🇳 (@alter_jamie) December 14, 2022

The lowest hanging of fruit, but still worth plucking.



Taijul Islam’s been playing Test cricket for 8 years. He has 160 Test wickets - more in fewer innings than e.g. Sonny Ramadhin, Jason Holder, and S Venkataraghavan. Is getting his name right so hard?#BANvIND🏏🇧🇩🇮🇳#WTC23 https://t.co/KRshvAdDUf — Nakul Pande (@NakulMPande) December 14, 2022

Brad Hogg was the one who said Ashes would be more popular than any World Test Championship.

It underlines the world he lives in. Although some would have us believe that the 'case has already been made' and there is no elitist baggage. https://t.co/l2YRWFR7i5 — Arunabha Sengupta (@senantix) December 14, 2022

Thank goodness I had been watching on mute. https://t.co/s6DTaLMl07 — Abhishek Mukherjee (@ovshake42) December 14, 2022

Just like Mehidy becomes Mehendi 😂😂 https://t.co/APLoBZqLlX — Arnab Bhattacharyya (@TheBongGunner) December 14, 2022

Seriously ? 🤣🤣🤣

Mushfiqur aur mustafizur me bhi confused tha ODI series me https://t.co/CpAO2WM1c4 — Yashas Srinivasa (@yash_sasta_yuzi) December 14, 2022

A jovial character off the field, someone fans otherwise enjoy hearing for his exciting voice especially during T20 games, Brad Hogg would be extremely disappointed with himself to have let them down on this occasion.