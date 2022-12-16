Social media split over India not enforcing follow-on in Bangladesh Test

The fans were left with poralised opinions whether India got their decision-making right after dismissing the hosts for a paltry 150 having posted 404 runs themselves. 
 By Kashish Chadha Fri, 16 Dec 2022
KL Rahul

Social media was left in a split over India's decision not to enforce the follow on in the Chattogram Test match against Bangladesh on Friday (December 16). As stand-in India skipper KL Rahul decided not to put Bangladesh in again despite getting a lead of 254 runs, fans were left in a puzzle whether to criticise or to understand where the tourists came from. 

Some termed the decision 'defensive', in that they thought India didn't go for the kill aggressively enough against an opposition they had just bundled out for a paltry 151 after posting an imposing 404 of their own in the first-innings. 

But some came out in support of the call made by Rahul, who decided to give his men the chance to get some runs under their belt while also providing extra breather to the bowling unit in what is a two-match series with back-to-back Tests. 

One other reason may have been to get more overs and sun-baking on a track that was still quite good for batting and completely nullify the chance for Bangladesh to comeback and give India a tricky score to chase in the final innings. 

Either way, India decision divided opinions on Twitter, where some felt the decision was overly protective and insecure, but some gave it a thumbs up, recognising the benefits of batting again even as India led the Test by 250 odd runs. 

India's 'no follow-on' call divides opinions 

What triggered the naysaying over India's decision is the fact that their bowling unit had only delivered a sum total of 55.5 overs with an overnight break in the first-innings when Bangladesh got out. But equally in support could be the thought that it gave India the chance to put in more runs on the board while the surface was still playing good for India. 

Here is how the Twitterati reacted: 

 

 


As it panned out, India stretched massive their first-innings lead to 324 runs with an opening partnership of 70 runs between KL Rahul and Shubman Gill, before Rahul got out for 23. Gill stayed intact, however, and continued to make an impressive half-century. 

From around the web