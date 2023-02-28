New Zealand derail England's 'Bazball' surge with a one-run win in Wellington; fans react

Brilliant spells from Neil Wagner and Tim Southee ensured New Zealand's comeback win in the Test series, defending 258 after being made to follow-on.

New Zealand pulled off a remarkable come-from-behind victory at the Basin Reserve in Wellington on Tuesday (February 28) to secure parity in the two-match Test series against England. The Black Caps won the thrilling contest by just one run, managing to defend the target of 258 just before tea on the final afternoon.

It was only the fourth occasion in the history of men's Test cricket that a team had won after being made to follow-on on the first-innings deficit. The Kiwis were bundled out for just 209 in the first half in response to the tourists' 435/8.

But a highly impressive third-innings batting effort, led by stalwart Kane Williamson's terrific 132, which was backed by critical knocks from openers Tom Latham (83), Devon Conway (63) and the middle-order duo of Daryl Mitchell (54) and Tom Blundell (90), helped New Zealand bounce back in the contest with a score of 483.

Set up a tricky chase, England had their ultraggressive 'Bazball' tactic put up for a strenuous test but spells of great discipline and incisiveness from skipper Tim Southee (3/45) and Neil Wagner (4/62) derailed their parade and allowed the hosts to post a win they so desperately needed.

Fans heap praise on New Zealand after England's one-run loss

The moment Wagner got No.11 James Anderson out with the strangle down the leg side, he and the rest of the Kiwi team erupted in great celebrations at the close of what was a gripping Test match. It got social media buzzing as well, with fans going on a spree of praise for the New Zealand spirit and a word on the 'Bazball' tactic used by England.

Here is how they reacted:

The kiwis have put an end to the steam train of #BazBall . NZ WIN BY 1 RUN. Lion hearted effort by the NZ bowlers restrict them to under 258 in the final innings after being asked to follow on earlier. What a test match! #NZvENG — Abhinav Mukund (@mukundabhinav) February 28, 2023

I don’t give a flying shit about BazBall’s effectiveness or how logical it is .. all I care about it is the fact that it’s bringing a shit ton of eye balls to cricket and that will always be the best thing about it. A defeat by 1 run is no defeat. Whatta game! #NZvENG — Gaurav Nandan Tripathi 🜃 (@Cric_Beyond_Ent) February 28, 2023

It feels appropriate somehow that the bill for the wonderful achievements of Bazball would come due at the very ground Brendon McCullum became the first Kiwi to score a Test 300, and in the form of England losing a Test after enforcing the follow on for the very first time. — Michael Appleton (@michelappleton) February 28, 2023

I wrote him off just like everyone else against Bazball but this 36 year old machine has proved his detractors wrong. pic.twitter.com/uJSyszRBFN — Impolite Joker (Perry's version) (@Jokeresque_) February 28, 2023

The only thing more BazBall than winning a winter clean-sweep is losing after inviting a team to follow-on — Mark Puttick (@GryllidaeC) February 27, 2023

Bazball was meant to create history and they surely made a huge one💯 #NZvENG https://t.co/QMZEZcEwfs — Rohit Yadav (@cricrohit) February 28, 2023

Keeping the result aside, if Bazball intention is to entertain the viewers, I think they’ve been very very successful in doing it. Might just prolong the life of a dying format — Equality 7-2521 (@equality7__2521) February 28, 2023

England lost the test match but they revived the test cricket. Bazball mindset is something we all have to appreciate. Almost pull a victory. What a team. #ENGvsNZ — kirat.13 (@kirat13__) February 28, 2023



England had to pull a gear back in their fourth-innings effort since the pitch at the Basin Reserve had started to behave more uneven for the pacers and made it difficult to line up the ball. Yet, first-innings centurion Joe Root came up with an exceptional 95 to bring his team peerlessly close to a 2-0 whitewash.