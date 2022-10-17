KL on fifty, Rohit on 1: Social media reacts after KL Rahul goes berserk in warm-up game

The Indian opener shedded his intentless ways and played to his potential for once in India's first official warm-up game.

KL Rahul reached his half-century in only 27 deliveries at the start of India's first official warm-up fixture against Australia.

Days after facing heavy criticism for match-losing knock in the unofficial warm-up game against Western Australia in Perth, KL Rahul came out dominating the bowling from the word go in India's first official T20 World Cup 2022 practice match versus Australia.

Taking a liking to the pace and bounce on offer at The Gabba, Rahul smashed the Aussie bowling attack apart for a scintillating half-century, reinforcing once again what he is capable of when he simply lets the bat react to the merit of the ball, rather than premeditating things and overthinking.

The right-hander reached his fifty off just 27 deliveries inside the powerplay field-restriction phase, which made for an amusing scorecard on the TV screens for those watching since his opening partner and India skipper Rohit Sharma had scored just one run for the five balls he faced at his end.

That, apart from KL Rahul's excellent intent and powerhitting got Twitter buzzing as fans reacted in praise and awe of the batter's talent and wondered why he doesn't bat more like this when he is capable of it.

KL Rahul gets Twitter buzzing

A half-century built on some terrific shot-making, KL Rahul's knock lifted the spirits of the Indian fans, who have been a touch negative about their team's T20 World Cup chances since the injury to ace quick Jasprit Bumrah, a feeling heightened by the loss to WA XI in the second unofficial fixture in Perth.

Here is how they reacted:

KL Rahul knew this time the practice game is being telecasted. — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) October 17, 2022

KL rahul is on fire! Reminds me he played exactly similar knocks in last year warm ups also — Dr. Idrees Mubarik (@doc_hormone) October 17, 2022

27 ball fifty for KL Rahul in the warm-up match against Australia, What a knock, KL. pic.twitter.com/c1NXOjCY17 — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) October 17, 2022

Virat Kohli appreciating KL Rahul's innings when KL Rahul got out and going for pavilion. pic.twitter.com/CiOmlmYJoM — CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) October 17, 2022

KL Rahul, with this intent, is the best T20 batter in India by a mile#T20WorldCup #INDvAUS — Rohit Sankar (@imRohit_SN) October 17, 2022

Retire @klrahul after his 50. Save his runs for the tournament. 🙌🏾 — Robin Aiyuda Uthappa (@robbieuthappa) October 17, 2022

KL Rahul's career strike-rate against pace in all T20s, for which ball-by-ball data is available, is 141.54. He averages 47.35 against quicks. #T20WorldCup — Ayan (@ayan_acharya13) October 17, 2022

Goodness me... looks like somebody is back! 😳 — Sparsh Telang (@_cricketsparsh) October 17, 2022

KL sahab ye intent main matches ch bhi please vakhao tusi, aidan hi khedna 😍😃 #INDvAUS — Mehran मेहरान 🇮🇳 (@mehranzaidi) October 17, 2022



KL Rahul eventually finished with 57 off 33 balls as he hauled out in the deep, going for another big shot facing part-time spinner Glenn Maxwell. But the player will be mighty pleased with his day's workout with the bat, building towards the first game of the main event against arch-rivals Pakistan at MCG on October 23.

The right-hander would aim for a bumper campaign and silence his critics once and for all by making amends for a disappointing run of games in UAE last winter at the previous edition of the T20 World Cup.