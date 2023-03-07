Social media reacts after Ahmedabad sightscreen picture goes viral

The sight screen containing images of the two countries' political chiefs got viral on social media as fans wondered if it would be hidden or not before the on-field play.

A sight screen containing images of two countries' prime ministers has got social media buzzing ahead of the Ahmedabad Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Before India and Australia lock horns for the series decider, the images of Indian PM Narendra Modi and Australian chief Anthony Albanese on the sight screen left a section of cricket lovers fuming.

The bone of contention was the accusation that the match is being used as some sort of political advertisement through the sight screen on India's biggest cricket stadium, named after Indian PM.

Fans and media personnel from Australia making the ground one day before the Test match couldn't believe such a big sight screen was being turned into an advertising hoarding of its kind, right in front of the playing surface. They only hoped that the ground authorities would hide it under white clothing to make sure the batters have the best view of the ball in play.

Fans fume as sight screen image for Ahmedabad Test goes viral

It started with Australia's esteemed journalist, writer and editor of The Australian Peter Lalor posting an image of the sight screen on his Twitter feed. The sight screen right beneath the Narendra Modi Stand contained images of the two countries' prime ministers with a message for 'friendship through cricket' pertaining to 75 years of Indian independence and three-fourths of the century since India played their first-ever Test match against Australia back in 1948.

OMG. Check out the sight screens!!!! pic.twitter.com/StK9Dn6W40 — Peter Lalor (@plalor) March 7, 2023



Not too many, however, were pleased to see the sight screen in such a manner and hoped that it's just a billboard that would be removed or hidden when the first ball is bowled in the fourth and final Test of the series which stands at 2-1 in India's favour despite their loss in Indore.

Here is how the fans reacted:

Hopefully, these two gentlemen will not replace the onfield umpires on Thursday ;) — Prabhanjan Badami (@PABadami) March 7, 2023

Lol. One picture is slightly bigger than the other. — Shubham (@thatsharmaboy@ohai.social) (@thatsharmaboy) March 7, 2023

Embarassing. The Indian PM is already everywhere, so why does he need a sight screen too? #INDvAUS https://t.co/G8vRC2kRp2 — Sanket ☭ (@sankulyaa) March 7, 2023

Just in case someone might have forgotten who is the biggest cricket icon of the country... https://t.co/hLo2CwIcxl — Shree (@kshreerang_) March 7, 2023

The giant Ahmedabad Stadium, which is considered the biggest cricket ground in the world and can pack crowds in excess of one lakh, had fallen under scrutiny for being yet another cricket stadium in the country to be named after a politician, with fans repeatedly arguing for recognition to the past cricketers for such occasions.