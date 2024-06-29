Barbados weather for T20 World Cup 2024 final: Rain forecast, condition and latest update from South Africa vs India final

IND vs SA Final, Barbados Weather Live Updates: India will take on face South Africa on Saturday in the T20 World Cup final at the Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados. That's unless the weather has other plans.

Team India has made it to the final of the T20 World Cup for the first time since 2014 and the third time overall after being undefeated in another ICC tournament. The Men in Blue will be looking to avoid a repetition of the 2023 ODI World Cup final this time. The only other side still unbeaten, South Africa, who advanced to their first-ever ICC tournament final, will take on India, who last won the T20 World Cup title under MS Dhoni back in 2007. However, this time, rain appears to have an enormous impact, not only on the toss decision but also on the outcome of the entire match.

Undeniably, rain has come into play in this tournament on multiple occasions. Earlier this week, India's semifinal match against England in Guyana almost had to be delayed before the weather gods decided to allow it in. However, the 2024 T20 World Cup finally witnessed Rohit Sharma's team convincingly thrash England and take revenge for their semifinal loss in the previous edition, which was played in Adelaide. Meanwhile, rain might have an impact on the highly anticipated final match against South Africa at the Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados.

Barbados Weather Update: Will rain ruins the final showdown?

The Barbados Meteorological Service stated that the island could be smacked by a tropical storm on Saturday, but as the game draws nearer, the weather is expected to clear up. However, the playing field will also be inspected by the umpires prior to the scheduled toss time; this does not guarantee that the game will begin at its scheduled time. Rain also led to an interruption of India vs. England's second semifinal match. Meanwhile, the full game was played despite a few weather delays in Guyana.

According to AccuWeather, the forecast for Saturday reads: "Cloudy, winds gradually subsiding and humid with a thunderstorm in parts of the area."

Saturday's Weather Forecast

An hourly forecast for the day reveals that there is a 51 percent chance of rain throughout, with thunderstorm chances rising between 6 and 8 AM local time. This might mean a delayed start to the game, which is set to begin at 10:30 a.m. local time. While the prediction shows "cloudy," there continues to be a risk of storms between 1 and 2 PM; however, the chances of rain will go down slightly to about 30%.

What is the rain prediction for a reserve day?

Meanwhile, coming to the next day, a 25% possibility of rain in the morning and a 60% chance of rain in the late afternoon are weather predictions for the reserve day, June 30.

On reserve day allocation, the ICC playing conditions state that "every effort will be made to complete the match on the scheduled day with any necessary reduction in overs taking place and only if the minimum number of overs necessary to constitute a match cannot be bowled on the scheduled day will the match be completed on the reserve day".

